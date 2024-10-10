How much you’ll pay in taxes when importing a vehicle worth Sh2.3M into Kenya

Many Kenyans dream of owning vehicles. Whether brand-new models or reliable second-hand car, understanding the importation process is crucial for a smooth transaction.

Importing a vehicle involves several steps, including compliance with regulatory standards, engaging a licensed clearing agent, and navigating various duties and taxes.

To clear your vehicle through Kenya Customs, you must contract a licensed clearing agent who will facilitate the entire process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clearing agent is responsible for lodging an import entry in the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) system, paying the required duties and taxes, and presenting all relevant documents for Customs clearance.

Pulse Live Kenya

Compliance with standards

Before your vehicle can be cleared, it must meet the Kenya Bureau of Standards' KS 1515:2000 – Code of Practice for Inspection of Road Vehicles. This code outlines three major criteria:

ADVERTISEMENT

Age limit: The vehicle should not be more than 8 years old from the year of manufacture (i.e., the year of first registration). Left-hand drive restrictions: All left-hand drive vehicles are prohibited from registration unless they are for special purposes, such as ambulances, fire tenders, or large construction vehicles imported for specific projects and eventually donated to the Kenyan Government. Roadworthiness: All used vehicles imported into Kenya must undergo inspection to ensure they meet roadworthiness, safety, and other specified requirements.

Cars on the road in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Duties and taxes payable

Several duties and taxes are applicable when importing a vehicle into Kenya:

ADVERTISEMENT

Import duty: Charged at 35% of the Customs Value (CIF), which includes the invoice value, insurance, and freight charges. Excise duty: This varies based on the engine capacity:

20% for vehicles with engine capacities of 1,500 cc and below

25% for vehicles with engine capacities above 1,500 cc

35% for vehicles with engines exceeding 3,000 cc

3. Value-added tax (VAT): Charged at 16% of the sum of customs value, import duty, and excise duty.

4. Rail development levy: 2% of the Customs Value (CIF).

5. Import declaration fee (IDF): 3.5% of the Customs Value (CIF).

ADVERTISEMENT

Cars for sale Pulse Live Kenya

Example calculation

To illustrate how these duties and taxes are calculated, let's consider a vehicle with an engine capacity of 1800 cc, manufactured in January 2017. Here’s how the costs break down:

Current retail selling price (CRSP): Sh2,355,704

Cost insurance and freight (CIF): Sh623,855.40

Import duty (35%): Sh218,349.39

Excise duty (25%): Sh194,954.81

VAT (16%): Sh155,963.85

IDF payable (3.5%): Sh21,834.94

Railway levy (2%): Sh12,477.11

ADVERTISEMENT