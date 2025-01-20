Kenyan-born photographer reflects on White House journey as she exits after 3 years

Polly Irungu, a Kenyan-born photographer and journalist, has announced her departure from the White House after nearly three years.

She served as the official photo editor for Vice President Kamala Harris, contributing to the visual storytelling of the Biden-Harris administration.

A journey of passion and determination

Irungu shared the news on her social media, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work at such a prestigious institution.

Time flies! Today is my last day at the White House serving as the Official Photo Editor for Vice President Kamala Harris and as an Official White House Photographer.

Born in Nairobi, Irungu moved to the United States at the age of four, growing up in Kansas and Oregon.



Her love for photography began during her school years, where she saved money from her job at McDonald’s to purchase her first camera. Reflecting on her journey, she wrote.

When I developed a love for visual storytelling and worked at McDonald’s in school to save up for my first camera, I never thought my passion would take me to The White House.

Historic achievements

In 2022, Irungu became the first person to hold the position of official photo editor for the U.S. Vice President’s Office.

Her responsibilities included documenting Vice President Harris's engagements and ensuring the imagery reflected the administration’s goals and narratives.

Her work has been featured in notable outlets including The Washington Post, BBC News, Reuters, and The New York Times.

In addition to her photography career, Irungu is an advocate for media diversity.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she founded Black Women Photographers, a global network that supports over 1,200 members across 50 countries by providing resources, training, and professional opportunities.

Future aspirations

In recognition of her contributions, Irungu received the Eric Allen Outstanding Young Alumni Award in 2024 from the University of Oregon.