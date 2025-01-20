Trump announces TikTok's return in U.S. but on 1 condition

On the eve of his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump delivered a celebratory speech at a MAGA victory rally, unveiling details of a deal that prevented the ban of TikTok in the United States.

During the rally, Trump claimed credit for the return of TikTok services in the U.S. after they had gone dark hours earlier.

The deal, which Trump described as a "win-win for America," ensures that TikTok remains operational under new conditions that benefit the U.S. economy and national interests.

Trump's TikTok election strategy

Reflecting on his campaign success, Trump credited TikTok as a key tool in his unprecedented victory among younger voters, a demographic historically elusive to Republican candidates.

We won the youth vote by 36 points," Trump declared, emphasising how the platform's popularity helped galvanize younger voters. Republicans have never won the youth vote... Romney lost it by 40 points not so long ago. We won it by 36. That’s a very big spread."

However, a fact check by the news desk showed that while Trump significantly increased the number of young voters, the general youth vote favoured Kamala Harris by 52% to 46%.

Trump’s youth vote increased from 35% to 46%.

During the rally, Trump shared that his campaign hired "TikTok Jack," a 21-year-old advisor, to engage with younger audiences through the app.

He noted that the strategy showcased TikTok's cultural relevance and importance as a medium of communication and connection.

The Deal to Save TikTok

Addressing TikTok’s fate, Trump explained that Congress had previously granted the president authority to negotiate deals involving foreign-owned companies, a power he leveraged to broker a unique joint venture.

Under the agreement, the American interests will comprise 50% of TikTok, effectively granting the platform approval to operate domestically while ensuring economic gains flow back to the U.S.

Without my approval...they’re worth nothing. If you do approve, they’re worth like $1 trillion. So I said, I’ll approve, but let the United States of America own 50% of TikTok.

Trump highlighted that the deal carries no financial risk for the government. The U.S. contribution is limited to granting operational approval, while TikTok and its stakeholders handle all monetary aspects.

Trump said that he expects TikTok to start receiving bids from American companies or people with interests to buy 50% of Bytedance, the platform's parent company.

The announcement was met with enthusiastic applause from the crowd, many of whom cheered TikTok's return and the economic promise tied to the deal.

Experts predict the move could bolster confidence in the U.S. tech sector while strengthening relations between the government and younger demographics.