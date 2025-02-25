Kenyan officer killed in Haiti: Story of his young wife, children & dreams cut short

A cloud of grief hangs over the village of Naserian in Kajiado West as the family of 28-year-old Samuel Tompei Kaetuai struggles to come to terms with his tragic death.

Kaetuai lost his life after sustaining gunshot wounds during a confrontation with Haitian gangs.

His passing marks the first casualty among Kenyan forces deployed under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission, a Kenya-led initiative aimed at restoring order in the violence-stricken nation.

At home, his young wife and two children are left reeling from the devastating loss, their future uncertain without the man who was both their protector and provider.

“We had been communicating via messages and he was always asking about the children,” his wife said.

Samuel had been in Haiti for six months before his death. Previously he had served in Mandera and Wajir counties.

Kaetuai Lesaru Salaash, his father, said that he received the news when police officers visited his home on Monday morning .

He has appealed to the government to repatriate his son’s body so that he can see him one last time.

Just a few months ago, Kaetuai had committed to building a home for his family, a symbol of the future he envisioned.

Now, the half-finished structure stands as a painful reminder of a life cut short.

The family spokesperson John Kimiti said that the community has lost one of its brightest stars.

“When he joined the National Police Service, he did not fall into drug abuse, he stood by his family,” he said.

Samuel’s brother Amos Kaetuai said that the slain officer was the family’s only breadwinner.

A Deadly Mission in Haiti

Kaetuai was among hundreds of Kenyan officers deployed to Haiti to help quell the rising violence that has left much of the country in the grip of ruthless gangs.

His unit had been conducting an operation in Ségur-Savien, Artibonite region when gunfire erupted.

During the clash, Kaetuai sustained serious gunshot wounds . He was swiftly airlifted to Aspen Level 2 Hospital, but despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he succumbed to his injuries.

MSS spokesperson Jack Ombaka expressed deep sorrow over the loss, calling Kaetuai a hero who gave his life for the mission.

"We will not let his sacrifice be in vain. We are committed to ensuring these gangs are defeated," Ombaka stated.

As Kenya mourns its first fallen officer in the Haiti mission, the pain of his loss is felt not just by his family but by the entire nation.

His unfinished home stands as a symbol of a future he never got to build, while his widow and children face life without him.