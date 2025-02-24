Kenyan officer dies in Haiti, now his team has made a chilling promise

Kenya has suffered its first casualty in the ongoing Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti after a Kenyan police officer was fatally wounded during an anti-gang operation in the volatile Artibonite region.

The officer, whose identity has not yet been released, was shot on Sunday, February 23, 2025, in Ségur-Savien.

According to MSSM Force Commander Godfrey Otunge, the officer was immediately airlifted to Aspen Level 2 Hospital for emergency medical care but, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries.

Jack Ombaka, spokesperson for the Kenya-led mission, hailed the officer as a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice in the fight to restore law and order in Haiti.

“This is the price our courageous officer paid—he was killed while fighting for the people of Haiti,” Ombaka said.

He added that Kenyan security personnel quickly responded to the attack, tracking down and killing the gang member responsible for the fatal shooting.

"We will pursue these gangs to the last man standing. We will not let you down,” Ombaka added.

The Kenyan contingent has been conducting intensified security operations in the Lower Artibonite region, responding to pleas from local residents who have been living under constant threats from criminal gangs.

The officer’s death underscores the grave risks Kenyan forces face in their efforts to combat armed groups that have seized control of vast parts of the Caribbean nation.

Kenya pushes for adoption of Haiti by AU

Kenya has advocated for the African Union (AU) to recognize Haiti as part of Africa's Sixth Region formally.

During the 38th Ordinary Assembly of the AU on February 16, 2025, President William Ruto proposed the adoption of a Draft Declaration on AU Solidarity with Haiti.

This initiative aims to affirm Haiti's status within the African diaspora and to ensure sustained support for the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in the country.

President Ruto emphasised the deep historical ties between Haiti and the African continent, suggesting that this recognition would bolster collaborative efforts to address Haiti's security challenges.

Additionally, he advocated for transitioning the MSS mission into a United Nations peacekeeping operation to provide more structured and robust assistance.

Kenya’s Role in Haiti’s Security Crisis

So far, Kenya has deployed a contingent of over 700 police officers to Haiti as part of a UN-backed multinational mission aimed at supporting the Haitian National Police in restoring stability.

The mission, which also includes officers and soldiers from several Caribbean nations, was established to help suppress the growing influence of gangs.

Despite initial legal and political challenges surrounding Kenya’s decision to send officers to the troubled nation, the deployment was eventually cleared. Kenyan forces assumed a lead role in the mission.

President Ruto had defended the move, citing Kenya’s responsibility as a regional and international partner in global security efforts.

The operation in which the Kenyan officer was killed was part of a broader crackdown on gang-controlled areas, which have been the epicentre of Haiti’s escalating violence.

The mission’s leadership maintains that significant progress has been made in dismantling armed groups , but the latest casualty highlights the risks involved.

Reactions and Next Steps

The Kenyan government has yet to release an official statement regarding the officer’s death.

However, the news is likely to reignite debates about the country’s involvement in Haiti, with concerns about the safety of Kenyan personnel and the broader implications of the mission.

Domestically, there has been ongoing public and political discourse about whether Kenya should continue leading the peacekeeping mission, given the complex security dynamics in Haiti.