KEPSHA Chair Johnson Nzioka's final moments and tributes

Johnson Nzioka, the National Chairperson of the Kenya Primary Schools Headteachers Association (KEPSHA) and headteacher of Donholm Primary School in Nairobi, tragically lost his life in a road accident in Athi River on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

Police reports indicate that Nzioka succumbed to injuries after his vehicle, a Toyota Prado, collided with a moving trailer on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway on Sunday night.

He is reported to have swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle, resulting in his car crashing into the trailer, and killing him on the spot.

Authorities suspect that speed may have been a factor in the accident, which occurred along one of Kenya’s most dangerous road corridors , known for frequent fatal crashes.

The police have since launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Nzioka had a distinguished career in the education sector, having dedicated nearly two decades to serving as a headteacher in various schools across Nairobi.

He held a High Diploma in Education Management from the Kenya Education Management Institute (KEMI), which he obtained in July 2013. He later pursued a Bachelor of Education Arts degree at the East African University, graduating on December 5, 2017.

His passion for educational leadership saw him rise through the ranks, eventually taking over as KEPSHA’s Acting National Chairperson on March 3, 2021, following the retirement of Nicholas Gathemia.

He pledged to lead the association through dialogue and negotiation, emphasising collaboration with education stakeholders to improve learning conditions in primary schools .

Beyond his role at KEPSHA, Nzioka played a significant role in school sports development. In 2015, he was elected the National Vice-Chairperson of the Kenya Primary Schools Sports Association, where he championed the importance of co-curricular activities in education.

Additionally, he served as the Organizing Secretary of the Federation of East African Primary Schools Headteachers, helping to facilitate cross-border cooperation in education policies.

As the KEPSHA chair, he led over 24,000 primary school headteachers nationwide and represented more than 8 million students, advocating for policies that improved education quality, including pushing for timely disbursement of capitation funds and better working conditions for teachers.

His untimely death has left a significant void in the education sector, with leaders from various spheres expressing their grief and condolences.

Tributes

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko mourned Nzioka, describing him as a dedicated leader whose influence extended beyond the classroom.

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Chairman Simon Gicharu credited him for his instrumental role in implementing the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), noting that his leadership was crucial in ensuring smooth curriculum transitions.

KEPSHA’s National Treasurer, Kennedy Kyeva, described him as a pillar of leadership and mentorship for many young headteachers.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migosi and Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Nancy Macharia also joined in mourning his loss, acknowledging his tireless efforts to improve primary education in Kenya.

“I have known and worked with the late Mr. Nzioka as a person. He was a dedicated, committed and insightful teacher and leader, who aspired for the best for our education system. As the Chairperson of the KEPSHA, Mr. Nzioka was keen on strengthening the role of school management for better educational outcomes,” the Education CS said.

Legacy

Veteran journalist Yassin Juma paid tribute to Nzioka, recalling that he first met him in 1988 when Nzioka was a young teacher at Donholm Primary School in Nairobi.

Nzioka not only taught Juma Art & Craft, but also taught his children in the 2000s, and had even taught the mother of his children in the 1980s.

The Kenya Women Teachers Association (KEWOTA) described Nzioka as a dedicated educator and passionate leader who worked closely with them to improve the quality of education in Kenya.

According to KEWOTA, Nzioka championed teacher empowerment and professional development, ensuring that teachers across the country received the necessary support and training.

"His leadership was marked by strong partnerships and collaboration. He worked tirelessly to elevate education standards in Kenya. His visionary leadership and ability to unite people for the common good of education will be deeply missed," KEWOTA said in a statement.

Nzioka’s passing is a great loss to the education sector, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, advocacy, and leadership.