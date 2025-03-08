Key officials who manage Housing Levy funds & delivery of units

The Affordable Housing Act 2024 establishes the Affordable Housing Board as the primary body responsible for overseeing the implementation of the affordable housing program.

The board is mandated to ensure the efficient management of the Affordable Housing Fund and the successful execution of housing projects across the country.

Composition of the Affordable Housing Board

According to Section 16 of the Act, the board is structured as follows:

A non-executive Chairperson, appointed by the President. Currently, the chairperson is former Kenya Pipeline director Jeremiah Ndambuki Simu.

The board is led by acting CEO Sheila Waweru, formerly of the President’s Delivery Unit. She participates in meetings but doesn’t have voting rights.

The PS for the State Department of Housing Charles Hinga.

The PS for National Treasury Dr. Chris Kiptoo

Chief Executive Officer of the Council of Governors, Mary Mwiti

Ernest Nadome, the National General Secretary of Kenya Electrical Trades & Allied Workers' Union (KETAWU).

Cosmas Mutava, a board member of the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) and the vice chair of the Security Sector Board at Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa).

Mandate and Responsibilities

Section 17 of the Affordable Housing Act outlines the Board’s key responsibilities, which include:

Managing the Affordable Housing Fund to ensure proper allocation and utilisation of resources.

Overseeing housing projects and enforcing compliance with set regulations.

Approving investment programs and determining financial allocations for projects.

Conducting audits to evaluate financial and operational performance.

Collaborating with county governments to facilitate affordable housing initiatives at the local level.

Identifying additional funding sources to enhance housing development.

Enforcing ownership regulations to ensure that housing units are allocated in accordance with the law.

Governance and Decision-Making

The board is required to meet at least four times a year to deliberate on housing matters.

Meetings are governed by provisions in the Second Schedule of the Act, which stipulate that decisions must be made by a majority vote, with the Chairperson having the deciding vote in case of a tie.

Members of the Board serve for a term of three years, with the possibility of one reappointment.

The Act also outlines the grounds for removal from office, including non-performance, bankruptcy, or violations of Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.

Oversight of the Affordable Housing Fund

A key function of the board is the management of the Affordable Housing Fund, which is financed through:

The Affordable Housing Levy, paid by employees and employers.

Appropriations from the National Assembly.

Grants, donations, and voluntary contributions.

Income from investments and loan financing.

The board has the authority to allocate funds to housing projects and ensure their proper utilisation.

It is also empowered to approve bank account operations for the fund, ensuring transparency in financial management.

Implementation at the County Level

The Affordable Housing Act provides for the establishment of County Affordable Housing Committees, which work under the supervision of the Board.

These committees develop county-specific housing investment programs, monitor housing projects, and report to both the county governments and the Board.

Its success will depend on how effectively it balances financial sustainability with the goal of making homeownership accessible to more citizens.

The law mandates counties to align their housing policies with national objectives while retaining autonomy in local implementation.