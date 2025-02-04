KQ takes action on passenger who threw used sanitary towels at staffer

Kenya Airways (KQ) has confirmed that the passenger involved in a recent incident at its transfer desk at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO) has been rebooked for another flight.

The airline stated that its priority remains ensuring the safety and dignity of both passengers and employees.

The airline explained that the passenger, who was travelling from Lagos to Nairobi, Paris, and Manchester, was initially denied boarding for her connecting flight to Paris due to a lack of a Schengen visa, a mandatory requirement for entering any European Union country.

Kenya Airways clarified that an alternative route via London and onward to Manchester was offered, but the passenger refused the option.

The airline reiterated that it is the responsibility of travellers to ensure they have the necessary documentation for their journey.

Passenger’s reaction and airline’s response

According to Kenya Airways, the situation escalated when the passenger, unhappy with the visa restrictions and alternative travel option, demanded accommodation.

The airline, however, stated that it does not provide accommodation in cases where boarding is denied due to visa issues.

In a distressing turn of events, the guest resorted to inappropriate behaviour by removing and throwing 3 used sanitary pads at our employees. We strongly condemn such conduct.

Kenya Airways emphasised that maintaining a respectful and safe environment for both passengers and employees is paramount.

While we remain committed to delivering exceptional service, we expect all interactions to be based on mutual respect. Our employees deserve to work in a safe and dignified environment, and we do not tolerate any abuse from our employees or guests.