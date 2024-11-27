KURA, Samsung sign deal to upgrade 25 junctions in Nairobi

Nairobi is set to transform its traffic management landscape following the signing of a contract between the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and Samsung C&T for the first phase of the city’s Intelligent Transport System (ITS) and Traffic Management Centre (TMC).

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir.

The initial phase of the project will involve geometric improvements to 25 critical junctions across the city.

These upgrades are designed to enhance the junction configurations to accommodate increasing traffic demands , ensuring smoother flow and improved safety for road users.

Some of the junctions targeted include Moi Avenue/Kenyatta Avenue, Koinange/Kenyatta Avenue, Mbagathi Way/Lang'ata Road and Limuru Road/Muthaiga Road

Details of the project

The ITS initiative also includes the installation of advanced field equipment to modernise traffic management in Nairobi .

This will encompass:

Traffic signals and signal controllers for efficient vehicle movement coordination.

CCTV cameras and above-ground detectors to monitor traffic and enhance security.

Variable Message Signs (VMS) to provide real-time information to motorists.

Vehicle Enforcement Systems (VES) and Vehicle Detection Systems (VDS) for improved traffic regulation and data collection.

“This comprehensive upgrade will greatly improve traffic flow and safety in our city,” CS Chirchir remarked, emphasising the transformative potential of the project.

The construction of the Traffic Management Centre at Cabanas , along Mombasa Road, is scheduled to commence in March 2025.

Once completed, the TMC will serve as the nerve center for monitoring and managing Nairobi’s traffic, enabling faster response times and better decision-making.

The partnership between KURA and Samsung C&T marks a significant milestone in Nairobi’s journey towards adopting smart city solutions.

As one of the fastest-growing urban centers in Africa, Nairobi’s efforts to modernise its transport infrastructure are expected to set a benchmark for other cities in the region.

The ITS project aligns with the government’s broader vision of leveraging technology to improve the quality of life for its citizens.

With the groundwork laid, Nairobi residents can anticipate a future with reduced congestion and safer roads.

The Role of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) and Traffic Management Centre (TMC)

Given the historical context of traffic challenges in Nairobi, the implementation of an Intelligent Transport System (ITS) and a Traffic Management Centre (TMC) is critical for several reasons:

Enhanced Traffic Flow Management

The ITS aims to improve traffic flow through real-time monitoring and management of traffic conditions.

By utilising advanced technologies such as sensors and cameras, the TMC can analyse traffic patterns and adjust signals accordingly to minimise congestion .

This proactive approach can significantly reduce travel times and improve overall road safety.

Data-Driven Decision Making

The establishment of a TMC allows for data collection on traffic behaviors and patterns, enabling city planners to make informed decisions regarding infrastructure development and public transport enhancements.

This data-driven approach can help identify bottlenecks and areas needing urgent intervention.

Sustainable Urban Mobility

Implementing ITS is aligned with global best practices for sustainable urban mobility. It encourages the use of public transport by improving its reliability and efficiency.

Additionally, it can facilitate integrated transport solutions that combine various modes of transport—such as buses, trains, and non-motorised options—thereby reducing reliance on personal vehicles.

Environmental Benefits

By optimising traffic flow and reducing congestion, ITS contributes to lower emissions from vehicles idling in traffic. This is crucial for improving air quality in Nairobi, which suffers from high levels of pollution due to vehicular emissions.

In conclusion, addressing Nairobi's historical traffic challenges through innovative solutions like ITS and TMC is essential not only for improving daily commutes but also for fostering economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for its residents.