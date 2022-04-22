NMS picks Turkish firm to deliver intelligent transport system in Nairobi

The plan, which involves rolling out an intelligent transport system, will see the introduction of automated fare collection, automatic vehicle management, passenger information, and onboard video surveillance and bus terminal solutions.

According to NMS Director General Lieutenant General Mohamed Badi, the system aims to deliver remedies and satisfy the expectations of Nairobi's demanding public transportation industry.

As part of the initiative, NMS has enlisted the help of the Kentkart Group — a corporation specialising in public transportation information technology – to assist with the implementation.

The Turkey-based KentKart Group manufactures intelligent transportation systems, hardware, and software for buses, metro trains, cable cars, parking, bicycles, and taxis.

“On Wednesday, we held discussions with KentKart Group on the introduction of an intelligent transport system to improve the quality of transit services within the city as well as minimise transportation costs,” Badi announced.

Commuters will be able to pay fares using mobile money such as M-Pesa, credit cards such as MasterCard, and even scanning as part of the transportation management system.

NMS Director General, Mohammed Badi Pulse Live Kenya

The vehicle tracking system will generate detailed statistical statistics on route violations, daily total kilometres, speed violations, timetable adherence, speed or time duration graphs, and trip reports.

Lt Gen Badi stated that the three-year bus operation policy and management project, which began in March 2022, is aimed at improving the quality of public transportation in Nairobi, particularly for vulnerable road users and bus operators, who are essential project stakeholders.

Automatic vehicle management, passenger information, on-board video surveillance, and bus terminal systems will be implemented in NMS's out-of-city termini which are underconstruction.