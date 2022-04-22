RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

NMS picks Turkish firm to deliver intelligent transport system in Nairobi

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The intelligent transport system is aimed at improving public transportation and minimise costs

President Uhuru Kenyatta and NMS Director General Mohammed Badi inspecting city projects
President Uhuru Kenyatta and NMS Director General Mohammed Badi inspecting city projects

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is set to roll out an intelligent transport system to revolutionise the industry in the city.

Recommended articles

The plan, which involves rolling out an intelligent transport system, will see the introduction of automated fare collection, automatic vehicle management, passenger information, and onboard video surveillance and bus terminal solutions.

Traffic along a busy Nairobi Highway
Traffic along a busy Nairobi Highway ece-auto-gen

According to NMS Director General Lieutenant General Mohamed Badi, the system aims to deliver remedies and satisfy the expectations of Nairobi's demanding public transportation industry.

As part of the initiative, NMS has enlisted the help of the Kentkart Group — a corporation specialising in public transportation information technology – to assist with the implementation.

The Turkey-based KentKart Group manufactures intelligent transportation systems, hardware, and software for buses, metro trains, cable cars, parking, bicycles, and taxis.

On Wednesday, we held discussions with KentKart Group on the introduction of an intelligent transport system to improve the quality of transit services within the city as well as minimise transportation costs,” Badi announced.

Commuters will be able to pay fares using mobile money such as M-Pesa, credit cards such as MasterCard, and even scanning as part of the transportation management system.

NMS Director General, Mohammed Badi
NMS Director General, Mohammed Badi NMS Director General, Mohammed Badi Pulse Live Kenya

The vehicle tracking system will generate detailed statistical statistics on route violations, daily total kilometres, speed violations, timetable adherence, speed or time duration graphs, and trip reports.

Lt Gen Badi stated that the three-year bus operation policy and management project, which began in March 2022, is aimed at improving the quality of public transportation in Nairobi, particularly for vulnerable road users and bus operators, who are essential project stakeholders.

Automatic vehicle management, passenger information, on-board video surveillance, and bus terminal systems will be implemented in NMS's out-of-city termini which are underconstruction.

Fig Tree terminus, Muthurwa terminus, Desai and Park Road, Muthurwa-Ladhies terminus, Globe Roundabout terminus, Green Park terminus, and one at the junction of Bunyala and Workshop Road are among the seven termini that are part of the Nairobi Integrated Urban Development Master Plan (NIUPLAN) and seek to ensure a reliable and efficient transport system in the city.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

NMS picks Turkish firm to deliver intelligent transport system in Nairobi

NMS picks Turkish firm to deliver intelligent transport system in Nairobi

Mudavadi reveals power sharing deal with Ruto

Mudavadi reveals power sharing deal with Ruto

Six-piece strategy is for Azimio not just ODM - Raila

Six-piece strategy is for Azimio not just ODM - Raila

MC Jessy reveals how Ruto duped him out of UDA ticket

MC Jessy reveals how Ruto duped him out of UDA ticket

Azimio announces how Raila's running mate will be picked

Azimio announces how Raila's running mate will be picked

Humor or insensitive? Fresh details on viral obituary that sparked debate

Humor or insensitive? Fresh details on viral obituary that sparked debate

Kirinyaga woman takes 97-year-old mother to court over commercial property

Kirinyaga woman takes 97-year-old mother to court over commercial property

Sign language app launched to help people with hearing disability

Sign language app launched to help people with hearing disability

Kalonzo is a huge problem for Azimio - claims Kivutha Kibwana

Kalonzo is a huge problem for Azimio - claims Kivutha Kibwana

Trending

Puzzle of prison cleaner who is worth Sh257 million

A file image of high end cars in a parking lot

Humor or insensitive? Fresh details on viral obituary that sparked debate

Fresh details emerge on Elizabeth Mueni Ngotho's viral orbituary that has Kenyans talking

Flight from JKIA carrying VIP guests skids off runway while landing [Photos]

RwandaAir flight WB464 skidds off off Entebbe International Airport

Police arrest men captured in viral video assaulting mother and son in Homa Bay

Mama Kwamboka and her son, Alfred