The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

The 10 most polluted cities in Africa

Chinedu Okafor
Top 10 most polluted cities in Africa
Top 10 most polluted cities in Africa
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 most polluted cities in Africa. 
  • This list is courtesy of Numbeo, a platform that provides up-to-date information about the cost of living, quality of life, and various socio-economic factors across cities and countries worldwide. 
  • The platform’s index, which is continuously updated, is generated using data up to 36 months old. 

Pollution, an ever-looming threat to urban life, poses serious health and environmental hazards to our ecosystem. In the bustling metropolis of numerous cities, the rapid pace of industrialisation and urbanisation has inadvertently given rise to a significant increase in various forms of pollution. As citizens grapple with the repercussions of air, water, and noise pollution, there are platforms that have introduced a pollution Index as a crucial tool to assess the city's pollution levels.

Recommended articles

To combat the escalating pollution levels, cities must implement a systematic approach to quantifying and monitoring pollution across various parameters. This is where pollution Index measures come into play. Numbeo, a platform that provides up-to-date information about the cost of living, quality of life, and various socio-economic factors across cities and countries worldwide is one such platform, and mid-way into 2023, Numbeo has updated its pollution index.

The data Numbeo provides is derived from surveys conducted by visitors to its website. Questions in these surveys are designed to be similar to many scientific and government surveys. Each entry in the survey is assigned a number within the range of -2 to +2, where -2 represents a strongly negative perception and +2 represents a strongly positive perception.

Numbeo’s index, which is continuously updated, is generated using data up to 36 months old. The platform carefully selects cities for inclusion in the index based on a minimum number of contributors to ensure statistical significance. Additionally, the semiannual index is calculated twice a year by incorporating the latest data into the historical view.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two indexes are provided by the platform, the first is the Pollution Index which provides an estimation of overall pollution levels in cities worldwide. It considers factors such as air and water pollution, garbage disposal, cleanliness, noise and light pollution, green spaces, and comfort in relation to pollution.

The second is the Pollution Exp Scale, which uses an exponential function to show very high numbers for very polluted cities and very low numbers for unpolluted cities.

With that said, below are 10 of the most polluted cities in Africa mid-way into 2023.

Rank City Country Pollution index Exp pollution index
1. Cairo Egypt 91.2 164.7
2. Lagos Nigeria 88.9 158.8
3. Marrakech Morocco 82.9 148.4
4. Casablanca Morocco 82.5 147.5
5. Nairobi Kenya 79.8 142.3
6. Addis Ababa Ethiopia 78.6 138.5
7. Alexandria Egypt 74.3 130.6
8. Tunis Tunisia 71.9 125.7
9. Johannesburg South Africa 61.3 106.6
10. Pretoria South Africa 56.1 97.0
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya's ambition to become East Africa’s petroleum hub takes shape with major asset acquisition

Kenya's ambition to become East Africa’s petroleum hub takes shape with major asset acquisition

6 tech careers reshaping the job market

6 tech careers reshaping the job market

African giants: The 10 largest economies on the continent

African giants: The 10 largest economies on the continent

The 10 most polluted cities in Africa

The 10 most polluted cities in Africa

Africa's 2nd richest man, Johann Rupert, makes a huge net-worth comeback - see details

Africa's 2nd richest man, Johann Rupert, makes a huge net-worth comeback - see details

Elon Musk says Twitter's logo will change

Elon Musk says Twitter's logo will change

Algeria asks to be listed among countries projected to dominate global economy by 2050

Algeria asks to be listed among countries projected to dominate global economy by 2050

Nigeria's Federal Inland Revenue Service reports largest-ever tax collection

Nigeria's Federal Inland Revenue Service reports largest-ever tax collection

African Development Bank and Asian Development Bank announce $1 billion swap

African Development Bank and Asian Development Bank announce $1 billion swap

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African nations in 2023 with the weakest currency exchange rates

Top 10 African countries with the weakest currency exchange rates in 2023

Top 10 most open African countries in 2023

Top 10 most open African countries in 2023

National Day in Mauritius

Ranked: The happiest countries in Africa in 2023

The planet's record-breaking hot weather has caused severe drought in places like here in South Africa.

The 10 hottest African countries in 2023