Leads DCI is pursuing as KNH uncovers more details about patient’s murder

The shocking murder of a patient at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has raised serious concerns about whether the assailant was an outsider who breached security or someone already inside the facility.

Gilbert Kinyua Muthoni, 39, was found dead in his hospital bed on Friday morning, his throat slit and his face covered with a blood-soaked blanket.

The suspect managed to flee the scene undetected, prompting an intense investigation into how such a gruesome act could occur in a high-security hospital setting.

Security gaps under scrutiny

KNH Medical Services Director Dr William Sigilal has maintained that the hospital has strict security protocols at entry and exit points, including frisking procedures and 24-hour surveillance.

However, he admitted that it remains unclear whether the suspect forced entry or was already inside the hospital premises.

We don't have any evidence that someone walked in and committed the crime. We've handed over the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for further analysis.

Ward 7B, where Kinyua was admitted, is under CCTV surveillance in the corridors, but patient rooms lack cameras due to privacy policies.

Investigators are currently analysing footage to establish movements before and after the murder.

Was the killer a patient, visitor, or staff member?

With no evidence of forced entry, detectives are now exploring the theory that the murderer could have been a patient, visitor, or even a hospital staff member.

According to preliminary reports, four nurses were on duty during the night shift, and a routine check at 6 p.m. found Kinyua in stable condition.

His body was only discovered at 6 a.m. the next morning. This raises the critical question: How did an assailant move within the hospital, commit the murder, and leave unnoticed?

Family demands justice

Kinyua, who had been battling a rare nerve condition since 2018, had been admitted on December 11, 2024, for specialised care.

His wife, Susan Wanjiku, is demanding answers, insisting that the hospital should explain how such a brutal act could take place under its watch.

My husband was vulnerable and under medical care. How does someone get murdered in a hospital and no one sees anything? We need justice.

KNH has pledged to cooperate fully with the DCI and offer support to the bereaved family.