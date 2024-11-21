List of CSs, high ranking gov't officials who accompanied Ruto to parliament

President William Ruto delivered his third State of the Nation Address (SOTNA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate on Thursday November 21, 2024, in line with Article 132 of the Constitution.

The Constitution mandates the President to address Parliament annually to provide updates on national issues and the government's progress.

The event was marked by grand ceremonial proceedings, including an inspection of the guard of honour, before President Ruto entered the chambers to address the bicameral Parliament.

Key members of government present

Deputy President Prof Kithure Kindiki and his spouse, Joyce Kithure.

Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs.

John Mbadi, Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury.

Opiyo Wandayi, Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum.

Justine Muturi, Cabinet Secretary for Public Service and Human Capital Development.

Aden Duale, Cabinet Secretary for Environment.

Kipchumba Murkomen, Cabinet Secretary for Sports. First Lady Rachel Ruto and other members of the First Family were also in attendance.

Judiciary and other dignitaries

Lady Justice Philomena Mwilu, the Deputy Chief Justice, led the judicial delegation, which included: Justice William Ouko, Supreme Court Judge.

Oscar Angote, Presiding Judge of the Environment and Lands Court.

Justice Jemimah Wanja Kelly, Judge of the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

The event was also graced by notable former speakers of Parliament, including Kenneth Marende, Ekwe Ethuro, and Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka.

Representation from counties and beyond

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, who also serves as the Chair of the Council of Governors, represented county governments.

The security sector was led by Chief of Defence Forces General Daniel Kahariri, service commanders, and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

International representation was provided by a delegation from The Republic of The Gambia, reflecting Kenya's diplomatic engagements.