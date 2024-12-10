10 global personalities Kenyans searched for in 2024 - Google report

In 2024, Kenyan internet users showcased a fascinating blend of interests, focusing on global figures across politics, music, and spirituality.

From a Jamaican dancehall star to the world's most talked-about political leaders, the trending personalities reveal the diversity in Kenyan online behaviour.

Here’s a look at the top 10 global personalities Kenyans searched for in 2024:

1. Vybz Kartel

Jamaican reggae and dancehall sensation Vybz Kartel led the list, reaffirming his enduring influence in Kenya. The 48 year-old star was released from prison after 12 years which further propelled him to global influence.

2. Donald Trump

The US President-Elect, Donald Trump, captured global headlines in 2024, and Kenyans were no exception.

His political comeback and polarising leadership style made him a frequent subject of news and online debates.

3. Benny Hinn

American televangelist Benny Hinn mesmerised Kenyans with his highly publicised "Healing the Nation" crusade at Nyayo Stadium in February.

This marked his first return to Kenya in over 20 years, drawing thousands of attendees and sparking online conversations.

4. Kamala Harris

As the US Vice President, Kamala Harris remained an inspiring figure, particularly among Kenyan women. Her bid for the presidency also spiked the curiosity of Kenyan people about her.

5. Baltasar Engonga

The Equatorial Guinean politician, Baltasar Engonga, emerged as a trending figure in Kenya after his intimate clips emerged. Dozens of videos involving a senior civil servant in Equatorial Guinea have flooded social media, shocking people in the country.

6. Joe Biden

Despite nearing the end of his presidential tenure, Joe Biden continued to be a global figure of interest. His policies and leadership alongside Vice President Kamala Harris kept him relevant in Kenyan searches.

7. Diddy

American rapper and entrepreneur Diddy made headlines after facing serious charges, including racketeering, sex trafficking, and drug possession.



Prosecutors allege that he used his influence and resources to coerce individuals into participating in exploitative events, some involving drugging and sexual misconduct.

8. Bonny Mwaitege

Tanzanian gospel artist Bonny Mwaitege gained popularity in Kenya with his uplifting songs

False news about his death further made him a subject of interest for the people.

9. King Charles

Following his coronation, King Charles III maintained global relevance, with Kenyans expressing curiosity about his reign and its implications for the Commonwealth.

10. Katt Williams