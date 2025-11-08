38-day ordeal of Kenyan activists abducted in Uganda: Uhuru’s role in their release

Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo, the two Kenyan human rights activists who were abducted in Uganda have finally been released after 38 days in the custody of their abductors, bringing their ordeal to an end.

The duo was abducted after a political event graced by Boby Wine with eye witnesses recounting that they were accosted by masked me who bundled them into a waiting vehicle.

Their release was secured after weeks of intense diplomatic negotiations between Kenya and Uganda amid pressure.

Uhuru's contribution in securing their release

Amnesty International Kenya, the Law Society of Kenya and Voice of Community Activists and Leaders Africa issued a joint statement revealing that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta was extensively involved in their release.

Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo at the Busia border shortly after being released by Ugandan authorities

[We] welcome the release of Nicholas Oyoo and Bob Njagi last night after 38 days of their enforced disappearance. We extend our appreciation to the Kenyan and Ugandan governments at the highest level and the immediate former President of Kenya for their cooperation towards their safe return.

The retired president joined the efforts to trace the two Kenyans amid public pressure and dwindling hopes after the Ugandan government denied any knowledge of their whereabouts

“Without the intervention of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, I don’t know if we would have managed,” said Felix Wambua of the Free Kenya Movement noted, underscoring Uhuru's contribution.

The efforts bore fruits deep into the night of Friday when they walked to freedom and into the custody of the Kenyan Embassy.

After their release, Bob and Oyoo were transported to Kenya where they were received by Busia County Commissioners upon their arrival.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei, confirmed their release and thanked the Kenyan and Ugandan governments.

Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo are free and on Kenyan territory. Late last night, after lengthy engagements, the two were released to our High Commissioner in Uganda. They were escorted by the Ambassador and officials of the Uganda government to Busia border town and were received by Busia County Commissioner, Chaunga Mwachaunga.

Mystery of their whereabouts during 38-day ordeal

Ugandan authorities had earlier on claimed that the activists were not in their custody, sparking concerns on their whereabouts.

Uganda Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke denied any knowledge of their whereabouts.

At the moment, I don’t have any information to the effect that they are in police custody, nor do I have any information that they are accused by police. If I had, I would volunteer it here without any reservation. I also don’t know if it has been reported formally that they are lost or missing persons. I don’t have that information.

Their exact location during the entire period of their abduction remains unknown.

According to Uganda’s opposition leader Bobi Wine who talked to the two activists, President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba was behind their abduction.

After 39 days [sic] under incommunicado detention and torture, our Kenyan brothers Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo have been dumped at the Kenya-Uganda border at Busia by the Museveni regime. They are now headed back to Nairobi.

I have just spoken to them and they have told me that they were being held by Museveni’s son at Kasenyi military barracks! They were being interrogated about why they came to Uganda and attended our manifesto launch in Jinja!