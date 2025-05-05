5 vital organs damaged in Charles Were's shooting that made survival impossible

Chief Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor has confirmed that slain Kasipul MP Charles Were was shot five times, with bullets ripping through vital organs, making survival impossible.

Speaking during a press briefing after the postmortem examination, Dr. Oduor said the team had completed the autopsy and confirmed that the legislator sustained fatal gunshot wounds to his chest, arm, and upper back.

“We are through with the postmortem process of the late Mheshimiwa Charles Were, and we've established that Charles was shot a total of five times,” said Dr. Oduor.

He explained that two bullets entered the left forearm, with one exiting and another remaining lodged inside.

Another two bullets struck the left side of the chest, with one exiting through the right side and the other getting lodged in the spine.

A fifth bullet entered through the upper left back and was found lodged in the same region. Samples of the bullets and tissue were taken for ballistic analysis.

Oduor detailed extensive internal injuries, revealing that the bullets tore through major organs, including the heart, lungs, liver, and aorta.

“There were multiple internal injuries in the vital organs… the bullet tracked through the heart, the lungs, the liver, and the aorta, meaning the late Mheshimiwa could not survive the injuries caused by the gunshots,” he said.

The findings paint a clearer picture of the brutal nature of the assassination as homicide detectives continue piecing together evidence on how the lawmaker was tracked and executed in cold blood.

Meanwhile, four suspects arrested in connection to the murder were arraigned in court at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Monday.The court allowed the police to detain them for 30 days in different police stations in Nairobi pending investigations.

According to a statement released by the National Police Service (NPS) on May 4, the suspects were apprehended following analysis of previously gathered intelligence. All four had been positively placed at the scene of the lawmaker’s shooting.

The NPS further disclosed that some of the suspects belong to a known organized crime group identified as “Mjahidin,” which has been associated with a series of violent robberies in Nairobi’s Eastlands area. The possible involvement of the gang has raised concerns about the growing threat of criminal syndicates infiltrating political violence.

“In addition to the arrests, officers recovered crucial evidence directly linking the suspects to the crime,” the police said, adding that their technical team is currently working to determine the motive behind the assassination and to ensure all those involved are brought to justice.