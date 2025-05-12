Assassination attempt? Homa Bay deputy governor issues statement after gun attack

Homa Bay County Deputy Governor Joseph Oyugi Magwanga narrowly escaped a suspected assassination attempt on Sunday night, May 11, 2025, when unknown assailants opened fire on his official vehicle near his home in Kabuor Village, Kasipul Constituency.

The incident, which occurred between 9:15 and 9:20 p.m., has heightened concerns over rising insecurity in the region, coming just days after the assassination of Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were on April 30, 2025.

According to Magwanga’s Communication Officer, Samuel Owida, the deputy governor was not in the vehicle at the time of the attack, as he had switched routes after receiving credible intelligence about a planned attempt on his life.

The vehicle, carrying his security team, was ambushed by two unidentified gunmen who blocked its path and fired at least one shot, believing Magwanga was inside.

The security team returned fire, repelling the attackers, who fled into nearby woods. No injuries were reported during the exchange.

Magwanga, addressing the press at his home in Kasipul on Monday, May 12, confirmed he had been warned of the plot hours before the attack.

“I had already informed my people to open the gate in anticipation. My security was ready, and as soon as I got near the gate, they sighted the assailants and opened fire when it was clear they did not have good intentions,” he said.

He condemned the attack as “alarming and deeply troubling” and called for swift investigations to apprehend the perpetrators, expressing confidence in the security apparatus to resolve the matter.

The incident follows a pattern of escalating political violence in Homa Bay County. The recent assassination of MP Charles Ong’ondo Were, a known political rival of Magwanga, has fueled tensions in the region.

Were, a key ally of Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, was fatally shot in Nairobi, an act authorities described as “targeted and premeditated.”

Magwanga’s absence from Were’s burial, citing planned heckling, and the return of his Ksh 20,000 contribution to the funeral arrangements without explanation, have sparked speculation about deepening political rifts within the county.

Police in Homa Bay have launched investigations into the shooting, with conflicting reports emerging about the nature of the gunfire.

While Magwanga’s team insists a shot was fired at the vehicle, a police report suggested that only the deputy governor’s bodyguards discharged their weapons, firing six rounds in the air after encountering suspicious individuals.

Authorities are yet to comment officially on the motive or identity of the assailants.

Magwanga, a former Kasipul MP and a prominent figure in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), has urged residents and leaders to denounce violence and maintain peace in Homa Bay.

“Attacks directed at leaders are increasingly being reported. We must join hands to ensure peace in our county,” he said.