Battle between Jacob Juma's widows over Westlands mansion escalates

The death of prominent businessman Jacob Juma in 2016 ignited a long-standing dispute over the ownership of his properties, with tensions escalating this week between his two widows, Miriam Wairimu and Lydia Tabuke.

At the centre of the conflict is a house in Westlands, Nairobi, where Tabuke claims her attempt to move in was met with resistance and the alleged forcible eviction of her belongings.

Tabuke, who says she is unemployed and unable to afford rent, accuses Wairimu of throwing her "out in the cold."

"My kids need a roof today, and you are throwing me out?" she lamented.

Tabuke claims she was harassed, her belongings were thrown out, and her three workers were arrested during the ordeal.

"I was living in a rented apartment but had an accident and couldn't work or pay rent. My lawyer advised me to move into this house as we wait for the court's ruling," Tabuke explained.

On the other hand, Wairimu, who resides in another of Juma's homes in Karen, denied any wrongdoing.

She accused Tabuke of damaging the Westlands property. "I have not thrown anybody out. Lydia damaged the property herself. I even asked her why she would do such a thing when we’re just trying to take care of it," said Wairimu.

Court documents indicate that Wairimu and Tabuke are the only legally recognised widows of Juma.

The two have been locked in legal battles over the Westlands house, with the matter still pending in court.

The property, which has remained mostly unoccupied except for caretakers, was briefly claimed by a third party, Jane Wanja, who cited an unpaid loan by Juma. However, a court ruling in August 2024 dismissed Wanja's claims.

Wairimu urged patience while awaiting the court's decision. "As we wait for the conclusion of the succession case, let's remain calm and await the ruling to determine what happens with the property," she said.