In Kenyan politics, a nickname is never just a name.

It's a brand, a story, and a reflection of a politician's journey, persona, and connection with the public.

Few figures embody this better than Raila Amolo Odinga, whose career spanning over four decades has earned him a diverse collection of monikers, each representing a distinct chapter of his political life.

Baba - The Father

Perhaps his most enduring nickname, Baba, is the Swahili word for 'father'.

This title signifies his role as a political patriarch and mentor to a generation of Kenyan leaders.

While used for years prior, it gained widespread prominence during the 2017 and 2022 election cycles, cementing his image as an elder statesman.

The name carries a dual meaning: for his supporters, it's a term of deep affection and respect, portraying him as the father of the nation.

For his political machinery , it establishes a clear hierarchy, positioning him at the apex as the undisputed leader.

Agwambo - The Mysterious One

Originating from his native Dholuo language, Agwambo translates to 'The Mysterious One' or 'The Unpredictable One'.

The late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

This name speaks directly to his political style.

Throughout his career, Raila has been known for his inscrutable political manoeuvres, strategic surprises, and an ability to keep both allies and opponents guessing his next move.

This reputation was built over decades on Kenya's national stage, cemented by pivotal moments like his 1997 cooperation with President Moi and his game-changing 2018 'Handshake' with President Kenyatta .

Once were rivals: President Uhuru Kenyatta, left, and opposition leader Raila Odinga at an annual prayer breakfast for national unity in May 2018.

The name captures the essence of a political operator whose actions defy prediction, earning him the apt English equivalent, The Enigma.

Tinga - The Tractor

The nickname Tinga, Swahili for 'tractor', is a direct link to Raila Odinga’s 1997 presidential campaign.

The tractor was the official party symbol for his National Development Party (NDP), chosen to signify grassroots development, progress, and a new beginning for Kenya.

The name's endurance is remarkable.

Though the NDP is long gone and Raila has since led numerous other coalitions like ODM and Azimio, Tinga became fused with his personal political identity.

Today, the moniker is a piece of living political history, often used by veteran supporters and commentators across Kenya to underscore his decades-long career.

It serves as a powerful reminder of his origins as a populist firebrand, long before he became the statesman known as 'Baba'.

Jakom - The Chairman

While 'Baba' is a title of national affection, the Dholuo honorific Jakom is a declaration of authority.

Meaning 'chairman' in Dholuo, its use is most prevalent within the inner sanctum of the ODM party and his traditional political strongholds.

A photo of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga dancing

The title is an acknowledgement of his role as the ultimate decision-maker in his political sphere.

It is a name that carries significant weight, signifying his undisputed command of party, family and region.

Owad Gi Piny

Beyond the most famous names, several others have marked his career:

Rao (RAO): A simple abbreviation of his three names (Raila Amolo Odinga).

Owad Gi Piny: A Dholuo phrase meaning 'Brother of the Nation', a title that became more common following his 'Handshake' with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The People's President: This self-declared title emerged after the disputed 2017 election, where his supporters held a mock swearing-in ceremony and thereby declared him the People's President.

Raila Odinga's nicknames hold up a mirror to the nation's own political journey.

The evolution from Tinga, the symbol of raw, confrontational opposition during Moi-era state violence, to Baba, the statesman of national unity, reflects Kenya's turbulent path toward political maturity.