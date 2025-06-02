Former abductee Billy Mwangi explains why he joined WANTAM politics

Former political abductee Billy Munyiri Mwangi has officially declared support for the WANTAM movement affiliated with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
While appearing among Gachagua's entourage on Sunday, Billy became a mouthpiece for the WANTAM wing regarding the mistreatment of anti-government gen z content creators who were abducted in December 2024.
As gen z, we need the next government isikilize watoto [heed children] and I believe with Riggy G as driver, he will take us to that position. As a gen z I'm also fighting for gen zs in Embu County. Nitajitolea, hata nikipata kura mbili, nitasimama katika kiti ya senator Embu County na naomba Riggy G anisupport.
He explained that along with Peter Muteti and Bernard Kavuli, the former abductees had been fired from their jobs and are now looking for employment opportunities in the world of politics, hence his intention to vie.
The abduction ilifanya tupitie magumu. The other two who were abducted at the same time as me were supposed to be here today but they couldn't come. Kavuli aliniambia alifukuzwa kazini kwa sababu ya abduction kwa hivyo hakuwa na pesa ya kuja huku. Pia Muteti wa Chuka alifukuzwa kazi and I am also jobless because of the abduction, walisema hawatutaki, tuondoke.
I am asking the leaders of good governance to give us jobs, I can work for the legal deputy president of the republic of Kenya and even my MP, Mukunji who fought for me.
Billy Mwangi's political party
Billy unveiled a political party on May 23, 2025 by the name National Rebirth and Revolution Congress (NRRC) touting it as a pivotal step toward restoring integrity, unity, and progressive leadership in Kenya. He is the official party leader and has been drumming up sign ups for membership.
While his chances at the ballot too early to say, his followers have advised him to interact more with constituents and rely less on endorsements from political leadership.
Others have advised him to align himself with political figures away from the former Mathira MP, one follower suggested the likes of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.
He also received a good number of encouraging comments after posting a question on whether fans will actually support his bid for election.
Gachagua turns against Ruto over 2024 anti-government protests
Billy's appearance coincided with Gachagua's fresh attack on President William Ruto's administration over the 2024 anti-finance bill protests and recent arrest of software developer Rose Njeri.
As we approach the one-year anniversary of the GenZ protests, it is painfully clear that this administration has learnt nothing about listening to the people. Rather than embracing dialogue and reforms, the government is escalating its crackdown on dissent, using fear and intimidation to silence those who speak out. Especially as the new Finance Bill approaches.
If the state can so easily lie and dismiss abductions as hoaxes and then prosecute those who speak out, what recourse remains for victims or their families?
I call for the immediate release of Rose Njeri and urge all Kenyans to stand together against the silencing of our voices. Our future depends on it. Ironically and curiously, this is the same administration shedding crocodile tears on GenZs and their blood and pretending to ask for forgiveness melancholically, 'If there is any misstep, we apologise ...'.
ODM party leader Raila Odinga, in his Madaraka Day speech, also called for the compensation to the families of youth who died in the 2024 anti-finance bill protests.