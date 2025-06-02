Former abductee Billy Mwangi explains why he joined WANTAM politics

As we approach the one-year anniversary of the GenZ protests, it is painfully clear that this administration has learnt nothing about listening to the people. Rather than embracing dialogue and reforms, the government is escalating its crackdown on dissent, using fear and intimidation to silence those who speak out. Especially as the new Finance Bill approaches.



If the state can so easily lie and dismiss abductions as hoaxes and then prosecute those who speak out, what recourse remains for victims or their families?



I call for the immediate release of Rose Njeri and urge all Kenyans to stand together against the silencing of our voices. Our future depends on it. Ironically and curiously, this is the same administration shedding crocodile tears on GenZs and their blood and pretending to ask for forgiveness melancholically, 'If there is any misstep, we apologise ...'.