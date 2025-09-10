CCTV, phone data lead DCI to persons of interest in Kyalo Mbobu's murder

Police are intensifying their investigation into the assassination of Nairobi lawyer Matthew Kyalo Mbobu, focusing on his final movements and a meeting with "persons of interest" just hours before his death.

According to a news reports from local media, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is tracing Bobu's timeline using CCTV footage and mobile phone records.

The reports highlight a crucial meeting at the Sagret Hotel on Milimani Road, where Bobu arrived at 11:05 a.m. and spent three hours with several individuals who are now under scrutiny.

Mathew Kyalo Mbobu

The group shared a lunch that reportedly cost Sh3,000 before Bobu left the hotel at 1:45 p.m. to return to his office.

Police are also tracking CCTV footage to establish Bobu's vehicle from the moment he left his office at Town House at 5:09 p.m. as he drove towards his home in Karen.

Surveillance and phone data show his route from the city centre, passing through Wabera Street, City Hall Way, Parliament Road, Uhuru Highway, and the Nyayo roundabout.

He then proceeded onto Langata Road before diverting to Magadi Road.

The attackers, who had been trailing Bobu, struck just 40 minutes into his journey, only minutes away from his home on Magadi Road.

Eyewitnesses describe a swift attack carried out by assailants on a motorbike, who then fled the scene towards the Galleria Mall area.

While the motive for the killing remains unclear, investigators have confirmed that nothing was stolen from the scene.

The DCI has also appealed to the public for calm and cooperation, urging anyone with information that could assist the investigations to report to the nearest police station.

Questions Emerge Over Link Between Viral Video and Kyalo Mbobu’s Murder

The Senior Counsel Bar (SCB) has joined the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) in mourning the brutal murder.

The SCB has also urged the DCI to probe a video that emerged online just hours before Mbobu met his death.

In the 15-minute video, retired Captain Kungu Muigai, a cousin to former President Uhuru Kenyatta, claims Mbobu once represented him in a decades-long dispute with a local bank, which he accuses of colluding with corrupt judges to seize family land.

Muigai alleged he holds solid evidence and witnesses to prove the judges received millions in bribes.

“We went to court, and I was represented by Professor Kyalo Mbobu, who is a renowned lawyer. And when we went to court, he categorically stated, We want that judgment produced before the court,” Muigai says in an excerpt of the viral video.

While acknowledging assurances from the Director of CID of a comprehensive probe, the SCB stressed the urgency of restoring public confidence in the administration of justice.

The Judiciary, through spokesperson Paul Ndemo, dismissed Muigai's allegations, saying no competent forum has ever found evidence of judicial impropriety, describing the claims as “ridiculous… tricks of bad faith, malice and a camouflaged agenda

Mathew Kyalo Mbobu was killed in cold blood along Lang’ata/Magadi Road in Nairobi.

Eyewitness Account

Peris Wambugu, a passenger aboard a bus travelling on the busy road, described the moments leading up to the lawyer’s death.

“Waaaaaaa, a live shooting a few minutes ago, Magadi Road. Motorist shot, the shooter escaped via a waiting boda boda rider,” the witness recalled.

“He just walked briskly past our bus, gun in hand. He was fully hooded. The shot guy… may God rest his soul and comfort his family. Ghai, I am shivering.”

The eyewitness said traffic came to a sudden standstill as the attacker calmly walked past other vehicles before hopping onto a waiting motorcycle and fleeing the scene.

The Star reported that Mbobu’s window was shattered, and he sustained at least three gunshots to the chin, slumping lifelessly at the wheel.

His body remained in the driver’s seat as police swarmed the nearly deserted stretch of road, just under a kilometre from Galleria Mall.

Several spent cartridges were discovered at the scene, and his body was declared dead before authorities arrived. The area was sealed off for forensic processing before clearing the road to ease traffic.

Police later confirmed that Mbobu, who was driving alone, had been hit multiple times and died instantly. His vehicle was towed to Lang’ata Police Station as detectives sealed off the scene and collected spent cartridges.