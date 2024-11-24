Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei unpacked what his Busia counterpart Okiya Omtatah would need to defeat Ruto and other competitors in the 2027 presidential elections.

While reaction to Omtatatah’s announcement in which he expressed interest in running for the top seat and unveiled a 10-member Presidential Exploration Committee, Cherargei who is an associate of Ruto and was extensively involved in the President’s 2022 campaigns wished Omtatah well but cautioned that it will not be a walk in the park.

The Nandi Senator told his Busia counterpart that he should be ready to break the bank, to finance campaigns placing the figure at Sh7billion.

“To my brother and colleague senator @OkiyaOmtatah while I wish you well in your Presidential bid they are few things you need to be aware of such as to run a successful presidential campaign you need a minimum of Sh7B,” Cherargei wrote.

Voting lock & experience, including outsmarting Raila

According to the lawmaker, Omtatah would also need a voting block that is already established, something that Ruto boasts of and gives the President an upper edge against the Busia Senator.

He added that a grassroots network to mobilize and win the support of millions of voters who are not aware of the hype on social media would also be needed.

He further boasted that Ruto has the benefit of experience and all the aforementioned factors which saw him floor Azimio la Umoja’s Raila Odinga who was backed by the then President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“…a voting bloc that’s established; grass roots network that aren’t even aware of social media existence/hype plus to vie against H.E Ruto is a toll order who outwitted & outsmarted the government candidate Raila odinga in 2022 General elections.” Cherargei added.

Omtatah’s quest to send Ruto packing gains momentum

Omtatah unveiled a 10-member committee on November 22, 2024to explore his potential candidacy for the 2027 presidential elections.

The committee is tasked with developing an initial campaign strategy and a roadmap to victory.

The committee is tasked with keeping up to speed with developments in Kenya’s political landscape, including key issues that will inform voting preferences in 2027 and analysing the strengths and weaknesses of his potential opponents.