Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has unveiled a presidential exploratory committee that will analyse his chances of unseating President William Ruto in 2027.
This marks a significant step in his political journey and consolidates the support he enjoys among ordinary Kenyans who appreciate his efforts in holding previous and current regimes accountable and pushing for better governance.
The committee which was unveiled on November 22, 2024 is expected to start work immediately, with the tenure lasting 18 months.
The committee members include:-
Mary Kathomi Riungu
Charles ole Kabaiku
Hanifa Adan
David John Bwakali
Victor Kipng’etich
Jude Ogulla
Purity Ndambuki
Emmanuel Baraka
Kevin Migwe Kimwatu
Engineer Julius Okara
Mandate of the committee and expected outcomes
The committee is tasked with conducting opinion polls and surveys to assess Omtatah’s popularity, name recognition and chances of being elected.
Having been in the activism space for several years during which he has fought numerous legal battles challenging unpopular government policies, Omtatah has built a brand that is associated with integrity.
This saw him floor big wigs backed by Raila Odinga and his ODM party in the senatorial contest in 2022.
The committee is also tasked with keeping up to speed with developments in Kenya’s political landscape, including key issues that will inform voting preferences in 2027.
It will not only assess the strengths and weaknesses of Omtatah’s potential opponents, but will also assess public opinion on key issues that are likely to shape the 2027 contest.
The analysis of surveys and regional and national demographical trends in relation to presidential elections is also a key role of the 10-member committee.
The team will also develop an initial campaign strategy and a roadmap, along with potential alliances and assemble a potential campaign team that will deliver the seat should the Senator go all the way to the ballot.
Mobilising resources, recruitment of members and coming up with key timelines is also a mandate of the committee.
Lifespan of the committee
The Committee will remain in office for a period not exceeding 18 months from November 22, 2024 and will be dissolved immediately upon Omtatah's formal announcement of his candidacy or decision not to run.
Upon dissolution, all activities, assets, and records will be transferred to the appropriate campaign or political entities as directed by Omtatah.