Citam’s Bishop Calisto Odede Biography: Early life, education, ministry & family

Citam, formerly Nairobi Pentecostal Church, is one of the most popular churches in Nairobi, with branches in Valley Road, Buruburu, Woodley, Parklands, among other places in and out of Nairobi.

The church, currently under the leadership of Presiding Bishop Calisto Odede, has been in existence since 1959 and has over 35 branches spread over the country and in the US.

Early Life & Education of Calisto Odede

Born in Migori in 1962, Odede started his education journey at Kadika Primary School and later joined Cardinal Otunga High School for his O’ level and A’ level.

Later on, Odede joined Kenyatta University, where he pursued a degree in Education (Physics & Chemistry option).

Odede also holds a diploma in Biblical Studies and a Master's in Intercultural Studies from Trinity International University (US) and Bethany University of Singapore, respectively.

Ministry Life

From a young age, Odede always wanted to be a preacher. In 1980, he was born again while in his fourth form. He would later pioneer a Bible study group at school which further grew his zeal for preaching.

At Kenyatta University, he was elected as the head of the Christian Union and worked closely with the Fellowship of Christian Unions (FOCUS). After pursuing his teaching career for seven months, he joined FOCUS full-time.

Odede joined Citam as a member in 1988, and in 2008, he became a pastor at the Valley Road branch, then went to the Woodley branch, to Karen, and back to Valley Road.

He later joined Nairobi Baptist Church as a senior pastor and served for six years. It was while serving at the Nairobi Baptist Church that he was approached to be a presiding bishop at Citam.

In December 2020, Odede was consecrated as the presiding bishop for Christ is the answer ministry (Citam), where he is currently serving.

PAC University

Bishop Odede has also been heading the Pan Africa Christian University as the chancellor since 2021.

Family