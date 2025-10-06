Countries with the most advanced fighter jets in EAC

Air superiority is becoming a quiet but decisive factor in East Africa’s security calculations.

From border surveillance and counter-insurgency to deterrence and coalition operations, modern fighter fleets, and the training, budgets and partnerships that sustain them, shape how EAC states project power and protect their skies.

This analysis unpacks the fighter jet fleets of the EAC member states, comparing their firepower, modernisation efforts, and the strategic thinking behind their air defence policies.

The EAC is a regional intergovernmental organisation comprising eight member states: Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Somalia.

The region faces a myriad of security challenges, including the persistent threat of Al-Shabaab , insurgencies like the ADF in the DRC and Uganda, and porous borders that facilitate illicit trade and conflict.

Country-by-Country Assessment

An analysis of the EAC's air forces shows a clear divide between nations that have invested heavily in advanced combat aircraft and those that prioritise other military capabilities. The primary contest for air superiority is largely between Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Kenya Air Force (KAF)

The Kenya Air Force is widely regarded as one of the most professional and combat-experienced air arms in the region.

The backbone of Kenya's fighter fleet is the Northrop F-5E/F Tiger II. Acquired from the United States in the late 1970s, these jets are old but have been meticulously maintained and significantly upgraded.

In a major modernisation program, Kenya contracted an Israeli defence firm to overhaul a portion of its F-5 fleet.

The upgrades included installing modern glass cockpits, advanced avionics, and the capability to deploy precision-guided munitions and modern air-to-air missiles. This has extended the life and lethality of the ageing airframes.

The KAF's F-5s have been actively used in combat, providing crucial air support for Kenyan and African Union (ATMIS) troops operating against Al-Shabaab in Somalia.

Kenya maintains a strong defence partnership with the United States through U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), which provides training, maintenance support, and cooperation in counterterrorism efforts. It also has close ties with the British military, which has a camp in the country.

Kenya was also recently declared a Major Non-NATO ally by the United States , a designation that strengthens defence cooperation, opens access to advanced military training, and positions Nairobi for deeper security ties with Washington.

Uganda People's Defence Air Force (UPDAF)

Uganda made a significant leap in air power over a decade ago, acquiring the most advanced fighter jet in the East African region.

The UPDAF operates a squadron of Sukhoi Su-30MK2 'Flanker' multirole fighters, acquired from Russia starting in 2011.

Sukhoi Su-30MK2 'Flanker'

The Su-30MK2 is a 4.5-generation, twin-engine aircraft renowned for its superb manoeuvrability, long range, and heavy payload.

Technologically, the Su-30MK2 is in a different league from other jets in the EAC. It excels in both air-to-air combat and precision ground-strike missions, giving Uganda a significant power projection capability and a strategic deterrent.

Uganda also operates a fleet of older Russian aircraft, including MiG-21s (their operational status is uncertain) and L-39 Albatros jet trainers. Its fleet of Mi-24/35 Hind attack helicopters is also a key asset.

Uganda's primary defence supplier is Russia. However, it also cooperates with the U.S., particularly in counter-terrorism operations against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). The country also has a defence pact with China .

Tanzania Air Force Command (TAFC)

Tanzania has long relied on Chinese technology to build a credible, if less publicly visible, air defence force.

The core of Tanzania's air combat capability is the Chengdu F-7 'Airguard', a Chinese-developed version of the Soviet MiG-21.

While details are scarce, defence analysts report that Tanzania acquired a batch of the more advanced F-7G variant between 2011 and 2013.

Chengdu J7 Fighter Jet

This model features an improved radar, a helmet-mounted sight, and better avionics than the older F-7s.

Tanzania’s air force is primarily configured for national air defence and border patrol. It has not been engaged in expeditionary combat missions on the scale of Kenya or Uganda.

Tanzania has a deep and long-standing defence relationship with China, which serves as its main supplier of military hardware and training.

Rwanda, DRC, and Others

The remaining EAC members have vastly different air force structures, largely devoid of advanced fighter jets.

The Rwanda Air Force does not operate fighter jets. Instead, it has invested in a highly professional and effective force of utility and attack helicopters, such as the Mi-17 and Mi-24/35.

These assets are well-suited for troop mobility, peacekeeping operations, and counterinsurgency.

Rwanda Air Force Helicopter

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Decades of conflict have severely degraded the DRC's air force. It is believed to have a small, questionably operational fleet of Sukhoi Su-25 'Frogfoot' ground-attack aircraft.

In response to recent conflicts, it has reportedly turned to combat drones, like the Chinese CH-4, to bolster its air-strike capabilities.

Sukhoi Su-25

South Sudan, Burundi, and Somalia

These nations have nascent or non-existent fighter jet capabilities.

Their air arms, where they exist, are limited to helicopters and light transport aircraft. The Somali Air Force is currently being rebuilt from scratch with Turkish and international support.

Ranking

The fighter jet landscape in the East African Community is a three-tiered system.

Top Tier (Uganda & Kenya)

Uganda holds the edge in technological superiority with its Su-30MK2 fleet. No other aircraft in the region can match its raw performance.

Uganda's Su-30MK2 Fighter Jets

However, Kenya counters with a highly proficient and battle-tested force. Its upgraded F-5s are effective, reliable, and backed by a robust maintenance and training ecosystem supported by Western partners.

Mid Tier (Tanzania)

Tanzania maintains a credible defensive force with its F-7 fleet. While not as advanced as its neighbours' top fighters, its air force is sufficient to defend its airspace and deter aggression. Rotary-Wing Focus (Rwanda, DRC, etc.)

The remaining EAC nations have prioritised more practical assets for their immediate security needs, focusing on helicopters and drones for internal security, transport, and counter-insurgency.

This strategic diversity reflects the unique security challenges and budgetary realities facing each member state as they vie for security and influence in one of Africa's most dynamic regions.

Who Has the Edge?

Which EAC country has the most modern air force? This question sparks considerable debate.

On paper, Uganda has the most advanced single platform with the 4.5-generation Sukhoi Su-30MK2.

However, Kenya likely has the more well-rounded and sustainable air force, thanks to its continuous modernisation programs, extensive combat experience in Somalia, and strong logistical and training partnerships with the United States.

A Kenya Air Force pilot flying an F5 fighter jet

