Kaluma Boy’s grass to grace journey continues with more goodies

Vincent Kaluma alias Kaluma Boy, the 17-year-old TikToker who went viral for taking care of his ailing father is counting his blessings, with today’s thanksgiving service unlocking more goodies.

Kenyans continued to stand with the content creator who attended a church service at Bishop Muthee Kiengei’s JCM Church in Ruiru alongside members of his family.

The service was attended by thousands of Kenyans with many more joining online in a remarkable show of solidarity, love and support for one of their own.

Full university scholarship

A full university scholarship at the East African University where he will pursue a course in Sales and Marketing is among the goodies that were presented to the teenager during the service.

Kaluma Boy’s with story of grass to grace continues with more life-changing opportunities, donations, gifts and money

"I want to announce that Kaluma Boy will be joining the university," Kiengei announced amid cheers from the congregation.

Dr Christopher Mutembei is the Vice Chancellor of the East African University, and this morning, he has confirmed that Kaluma Boy has been granted a full scholarship in the East African University, and Kaluma Boy will undertake a course in Sales and Marketing to enhance his skills in digital marketing.

Sh2M raised in less than 30 minutes

The family’s sustainable financial well-being was also considered with well-wishers contributing generously to a posho mill and a shop.

More than Sh2 million was raised towards the initiative in less than 30 minutes.

The businesses will not only generate income to support the family , but will also raise funds to cater for the cost of treatment and care for Kaluma Boy’s father.

Planned TikTok Community Hospital gets 1st donation

The planned TikTok Community Hospital, an initiative conceived by Kenya’s vibrant TikTok community in the wake of Kaluma Boy’s experience also received its first donation - a state-of-the-art ambulance presented by Kiengei.

We sent our ambulance to take care of Kaluma Boy's father, and that ambulance will be the first asset of the hospital that you are building. So the ones that were asking why I bought that ambulance, they have already seen their use.

Some things that are happening in Kenya are because a Kenyan youth is using a phone as it is supposed to be used. I want to thank all Kenyan TikTokers who are here. May God bless you because of Kaluma Boy.

Today’s goodies add to initial ones presented to Kaluma Boy who melted the hearts of Kenyans online with his dedication to caring for his ailing father.

His unmatched strength, resilience and hope while shouldering the huge responsibility of caring for his father saw him become an internet sensation.

Major turning point in Kaluma Boy's life

Kenyans organised themselves on social media and made the journey to his humble home in Othaya on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

The visit marked a significant turning point in the course of his life, unlocking goodies and bringing him into contact with notable personalities, including celebrities.

