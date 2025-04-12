Kenya has seen gangs come and go, leaving a trail of death and pain in their wake and keeping security agencies engaged round the clock in their resolve to dismantle the criminal outfits and have members face justice.

Armed robbery, extortion and assaults are the stock in trade for these gangs that have turned peaceful communities into zones of terror.

Power and money is the prize for these gangs composed of young men who dance with death on a daily basis in their reign of terror.

On January 24, 2025, Interior CS put criminal gangs on notice, detailing the gangs that have turned vibrant communities into war zones and the areas in which they operate.

Recent events have seen the resurgence of criminal gangs emerge as a concern, with the CS noting that politicians sponsoring criminal gangs will not be spared.

Nairobi, Nakuru, Busia, Mombasa, Kiambu and Kirinyaga have the highest number of gangs, with other counties too having few but lethal gangs that reign terror on residents as the government races to exterminate them.

Nairobi's gangs and areas of operation

The city that has seen gangs come and go from the dreaded Mungiki sect that reigned terror in yesteryears to the Gaza gang had its base in Kayole, Superpower in Eastleigh and 40 Brothers has new additions to the list.

Team Kazoo and Jeshi la Allah gangs are the nightmare of residents of Kamukunji and Starehe where they are domiciled.

Taliban which derives its name from the Islamist militant group and political movement that emerged in Afghanistan in the mid-1990s operates in Embakasi with J-10: based in Kibra contributing to insecurity in the city.

Insecurity at the Coast & the gangs behind it

Wielding crude weapons, these gangs have the coastal region that was once know for its peace and calmness on a chokehold.

Their activities have hit headlines in recent days with daring raids, wielding matchetes and in broad daylight.

They include Team Mashamba, Tia Nazi, Wakali Kwanza, Wajukuu wa Nyanya, and Panga Boys.

Eastern

In Eastern Kenya, the Gaza gang based in Matungulu sub-county and Lemi gangs were singled out by the CS for a wave of criminal activities in the region.

Mungiki regrouping & insecurity in Central Kenya

The once dreaded Mungiki gang has regrouped in Central Kenya, terrorizing residents and operating in the shadows with security agencies closing in.

The outlawed sect that once had the region on a choke-hold has been linked to elaborate extortion schemes in which matatu operators and other business owners part with money.

New gangs emerge & diversification into cyber-crime

In Rift Valley, several gangs have emerged and diversified their activities , ranging from petty crimes to cybercrime.

Uasin Gishu has Barsuliek while Nakuru has Mauki, Wa TZ, Confirm and Wafaransa that are plying their criminal trade in the region and beyond with Confirm gang gaining prominence for cybercrime.

Other gangs are 17 Brothers operating from Endebes, Mbogi Mawe operating in Kitale and Team Russia in Matisi area.

The gangs in Nyanza & Western

Kisii region has familiar names that have made headlines in the past years as well as new ones that have emerged.

In Nyamira and Kisii county, Sungu Sungu, Chinkororo and Amachuma are the gangs flagged by the CS.

Kisumu has China Squad, American Marines, Mbogi and Swat gangs that security agencies are keen on dismantling.