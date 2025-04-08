Murkomen issues orders amid resurgence of criminal gangs and political disruptions

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has issued a stern warning to politicians allegedly sponsoring criminal gangs to disrupt public functions, church services, and political gatherings in the lead-up to Kenya’s 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Mombasa on Monday at the start of a week-long security tour across six coastal counties, Murkomen said the government has credible intelligence linking certain political actors to organised criminal groups.

He vowed that the state will name, shame, and prosecute those involved.

“We know there are leaders and aspirants who are financing and bailing out goons to cause chaos. Let it be known — we will arrest you first before we arrest the gangs,” Murkomen declared.

The Interior CS said police officers have been instructed to take decisive action against any individual, regardless of political standing, who is found aiding or abetting such gangs.

He made it clear that even his close allies would not be spared if implicated.

“Regional police commanders and commissioners, arrest these people. I will not cover up for anyone, not even my best friends, if they are behind insecurity,” he added.

The remarks come amid growing concern over the resurgence of criminal gangs in coastal Kenya, including the notorious ‘Panga Boys’ group, which has been blamed for a series of violent attacks in Mombasa and Kwale counties.

During a Baraza la Usalama (peace forum) held at the Kenya Maritime Towers Amphitheater, residents shared harrowing experiences of being attacked by machete-wielding youths.

The forum brought together local administrators, security officers, and members of the public to deliberate on urgent security interventions.

Murkomen also distanced the government from alleged links to the outlawed Mungiki sect, which some opposition leaders have claimed is being reactivated with state complicity.

He insisted that the government will not tolerate any form of political violence or criminal infiltration into public spaces .

“No gang will be allowed to disrupt worship, learning institutions, or public gatherings. This country must be governed by the rule of law. Injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary further outlined that the security operation will also address rising threats from al-Shabaab militants in Lamu County and rampant drug abuse affecting youth in the region.

His coast region tour underscores the government's renewed commitment to dismantling criminal networks and ensuring peace as the country gradually enters an electioneering period.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into a chaotic incident that disrupted a church service in Mwiki , Kasarani, attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and other politicians.

Authorities say over 100 motorcycles carrying multiple pillion passengers stormed the venue shortly after the leaders' arrival, demanding money and causing a commotion.

Gunshots were reported at the scene, fired by VIP security and licensed civilian firearm holders to protect the leaders. Several suspects were arrested, and 10 motorcycles were impounded.

Police noted the church did not notify authorities of the high-profile gathering, which hampered advance security planning.