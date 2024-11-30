Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has landed yet another plum job in President Wiliam Ruto’s government.

Echesa was on Friday, November 29 appointed to chair the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health.

His appointment was announced by Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua via a gazette notice and will serve for a two-year term.

In exercise of powers conferred by Sections 28(1) and (2) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act, 2007, as read together with Section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection appoints Rashid Echesa to be the chairperson of the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health.

He takes over from Ali Wario whose appointment was revoked.

Rashid Echesa: 1 man with 2 plum state jobs in Ruto's govt

The appointment is the latest for Echesa who currently serves the Chairman of the Kenya Water Tower Agency Board.

His appointment as the Chairman of the Kenya Water Tower Agency Board is yet to be revoked, with the former CS now holding two positions in the same administration.

Echesa appears to enjoy the luck that many Kenyans can only dream of with the current unemployment situation in the country, and with millions of Kenyans qualified for the same role.

It also remains to be seen how Echesa will divide his time and draw benefits for two separate roles within the same government and if he will deliver effectively in both.

His appointment is a continuation of what is now a familiar trend in which President William Ruto has been appointing his allies and former politicians to senior government jobs.

Critics opine that the culture of rewarding loyalists at the expense of meritocracy when it comes to state appointments is a major undoing of President William Ruto’s administration.

Politicians and allies make comeback to govt

The practice is a sharp contrast to previous cabinets and senior government jobs that were occupied by experts in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.