CS Mbadi reveals growing issue in Homa Bay after MP’s killing

Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning, John Mbadi, has broken his silence following the shocking killing of Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Were, in Nairobi.



Mbadi condemned the assassination and warned of the rising tide of politically motivated violence in Homa Bay County.

Were was gunned down in broad daylight on April 30, 2025, near the Chiromo Mortuary Roundabout. CCTV footage currently under police review shows a hooded man carrying a backpack trailing the MP moments before he was shot multiple times at close range.

The assailant escaped on a motorcycle that had been idling nearby, disappearing into Nairobi’s traffic within seconds.

Mbadi: The president is ‘very annoyed’

Mbadi, who hails from the same region as the slain MP, confirmed he had spoken to President William Ruto about the incident, describing the Head of State as visibly disturbed by the murder.

It is very sad that we are losing such a leader. I'm on the hands of criminals, criminals who I'm sure the hand of the law will catch up with them.

He revealed that President Ruto had expressed concern over the situation and had already issued firm directives to ensure justice is served.

Yesterday I spoke with the president when he asked me, ‘What is really this, all this?’ The president is very annoyed and he said he has given stunning instructions that the culprits must be brought to book.

He reiterated his confidence in the authorities, expressing hope that the perpetrator or perpetrators will soon be apprehended.

We are sure that those who have done this must be brought to book.

Likely a political assassination

While emphasising that he is not an investigator, Mbadi suggested that Were’s death could be politically motivated, hinting at a deeper crisis brewing within the county’s political environment.

“I am not an investigator, but I have my very strong feelings. This is likely a political assassination,” he said, adding that the rising political tension and violence in Homa Bay is alarming.

The Treasury CS took the opportunity to decry the escalating violence in Homa Bay County, particularly singling out Kasipul and Ndhiwa constituencies. He warned politicians and their supporters against promoting chaos in their pursuit of power.

There is violence that is taking root in Homa Bay County, which we must condemn with all our energy. We must condemn the violence that is taking root in Kasipul. We have heard it. We condemn it. We don't want it. It is not worth it.

In a strongly worded appeal, Mbadi urged politicians in Homa Bay County to uphold democratic values and refrain from using intimidation or violence as a tool to win or retain power.

Those politicians who are promoting violence in Homa Bay County, I am also speaking as a leader from this region, you must stop. You cannot force people to vote you into power or back to power.