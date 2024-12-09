DCI arrests prime suspect in the murder of 'Akoko the Billionaire'

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kibra have arrested Brian Otieno Maurice, the primary suspect in the murder of Sospeter Osunga, also known as 'Akoko the Billionaire.'

The DCI, in a statement, reported that Otieno is set to be charged with murder on Monday.

The incident occurred on November 18, 2024, in the Ayani area, leaving Osunga with fatal injuries.

Investigations and Arrest

Following comprehensive investigations, three individuals were initially taken into custody.

These individuals provided crucial information that, combined with other intelligence leads, enabled detectives to track and arrest Brian Otieno Maurice.

Incident Recap

On the day of the attack, Osunga was ambushed by a gang of assailants who inflicted severe injuries on his back using a sharp object.

The wounds proved fatal, leading to Osunga's untimely death. His murder sparked public outrage, with residents demanding swift justice.

In a statement, the DCI urged the public to uphold peace and avoid actions that could lead to unnecessary violence and loss of life.

"The DCI implores members of the public to embrace peace and avoid infractions that may lead to unnecessary loss of lives and disruption of peace within our neighbourhoods," the statement read.

Akoko’s background

Sospeter Onyango Osungo, popularly known as "Billionaire Akoko" or "Sirikal," was a 23-year-old architecture student at Kirinyaga University and hailed from Gem in Siaya County.

He gained notoriety for his extravagant lifestyle, frequently showcased on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where he displayed luxury cars, parties, and lavish outings.