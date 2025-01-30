One of the missing Mlolongo men found dead

Justus Mutumwa, one of the men who had been reported missing from Mlolongo, has been found dead, family lawyer Dan Maanzo has confirmed.

According to Maanzo, Mutumwa’s body was discovered in Ruai and later transferred to City Mortuary in Nairobi. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

Mutumwa was among a group of men who were reported missing under mysterious circumstances, sparking concern among their families and the public.

His disappearance had drawn attention to a worrying trend of abductions and unexplained disappearances in the country.

Earlier in the day, Police IG Douglas Kanja and DCI boss Mohamed Amin appeared in court after multiple no-shows over the missing Mlolongo men.

The senior security officials told the court that the missing men were not in police custody.

Details of their abduction

Justus Mutumwa, Martin Mwau, Karani Mwema, and Stephen Mbisi Kavingo were reportedly abducted between December 16 and 17, 2024, with their families expressing deep concern and fear for their safety.

On January 8, 2025, High Court Judge Chacha Mwita ordered Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to produce the missing men in court by January 13.

The ruling came after a petition filed by the Law Society of Kenya highlighted the unlawful detention of the men beyond the constitutional limit.

The judge said that if the police failed to release them, they must present their bodies in court, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The circumstances surrounding their abduction remain unclear. Witnesses reported that Kavingo was taken by armed men while at home, while Mutumwa, Mwau, and Mwema were allegedly abducted a day earlier.

Families have described their desperate attempts to locate their loved ones, including visits to multiple police stations where they were met with indifference and lack of information.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has documented at least 82 cases since mid-2024, coinciding with heightened protests against government policies.