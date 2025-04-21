The Freedom of the City of London, one of the oldest surviving traditions dating back to the 13th century, continues to be a prestigious ceremonial honour.

While it no longer confers the legal privileges it once did, becoming a Freeman today offers a range of symbolic, social, and civic benefits that connect individuals to the heritage of the City of London.​

Dr James Mwangi of Equity Group Holdings was conferred the status this month, becoming the first Kenyan on record to gain the recognition and the tenth African.

Nowadays, the Freedom of the City is an honorary or symbolic recognition, but it still carries historical significance. It's granted by the City of London Corporation to people who have achieved success, contributed to the city, or have a special connection to it.

Present-day benefits of being a Freeman

Recipients participate in a formal ceremony at the Guildhall, where they pledge to uphold the City's customs and receive a parchment certificate. This event underscores the historical significance and enduring traditions of the City.​

It is a respected status, especially in civic, business, and cultural circles; often a springboard to further involvement in the life of the City.

1. Sheep-driving rights which is symbolic

One of the most iconic privileges associated with the Freedom is the right to drive sheep across London Bridge.

While originally a practical right for medieval traders, today it is a symbolic act performed during annual charitable events organised by the Worshipful Company of Woolmen. These events celebrate the City's history and raise funds for various causes.

2. Voting rights if the Freeman is also a Liveryman

Freemen who become Liverymen of one of the City's Livery Companies gain the right to vote in the election of the Lord Mayor and Sheriffs of London. The Liveryman designation is a promotion from being a Freeman.

3. Networking and professional opportunities

Freemen often join Livery Companies, which are historic trade associations representing various professions.

Membership provides access to exclusive events, dinners, and lectures, fostering networking opportunities among professionals and contributing to charitable initiatives.​

4. Educational and charitable engagement

Many Livery Companies and the Guild of Freemen support educational programs, scholarships, and charitable activities.

Freemen can engage in these initiatives, contributing to the betterment of society and the promotion of their respective trades.

5. Use of the title "Freeman of the City of London"

Recipients are entitled to use the title "Freeman of the City of London," which can be included in professional biographies and introductions, signifying a connection to the City's esteemed traditions.​

How to apply for 'Freeman of the City of London' and eligibility

The Freedom is open to individuals of any nationality and can be obtained through various routes, including:​

By Servitude: Completion of an apprenticeship with a City Livery Company

By Patrimony: Being the child of a Freeman

By Nomination: Recommendation by two sponsors who are Freemen

By Presentation: Through a Livery Company

As of April 2025, the application fee, known as the "Freedom Fine," is £180 (about Ksh30,000).

While the Freedom of the City of London no longer grants the legal rights it once did, it remains a significant honour that connects individuals to the City's rich history and traditions.

Through ceremonial participation, civic engagement, and charitable involvement, Freemen continue to play a vital role in the cultural and social fabric of the City.