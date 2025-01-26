We know he is unhappy, we know he is frustrated, we know he is bitter that our people have left him. But it is not us who rejected him. I told him not to touch the mountain, but he touched it. I told him the people of this region don’t like betrayal—he betrayed us. I told him the people of this region hate deception—he deceived us. This problem is his own doing. So frustrated as he is, bitter as he is, let him relax. Had we been tribal, we would not have voted for him and Raila. We would have gone for our own candidate, Waihiga Mwaure.