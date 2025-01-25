Karua meets Gachagua in her home in Kirinyaga amid talk of new alliance

A meeting between NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sent shockwaves in political circles on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

The meeting that is underway at Karua’s Gichugu home comes amid speculation of a new political alliance.

It also comes at a time when the former DP is attempting to consolidate the Mount Kenya vote block and rally it against Ruto in 2027 elections.

Gachagua landed in Gichugu bearing gifts for his host with a large entourage comprised of his allies.

Goats, sheep and farm produce are among the goodies that Gachagua’s entourage carried.

Among those attending the meeting are MPS Gathoni Wamuchomba of Githunguri, Jane Kihara of Naivasha, Wanjiku Muihia of Kipipiri and Kirinyaga Senator James Murango among those who accompanied Gachagua to Gichugu.

What Gachagua told Ruto

Gachagua dismissed recent claims by his former boss, President William Ruto that he is a tribal leader keen on dividing Kenyans.

He asserted that Ruto’s remarks amount to an insult to the whole Kikuyu community that backed his candidature in 2022, knowing well that he does not hail from the community.

I, Rigathi Gachagua, am not tribal because I supported President William Ruto, and he is not a Kikuyu. 87 per cent of the people of Mykinsmen voted for him, knowing very well he is not a Kikuyu.

While attempting to explain the President’s recent outburst during his Western Kenya development tour, Gachagua claimed that he (Ruto) is simply frustrated and bitter.

We are nationalists, and it is insulting to this community for the president to go around calling us tribal. We know he is unhappy, frustrated, and bitter that our people have left him.