Gachagua reveals how Ruto monitors MPs and senators

In a series of explosive remarks, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of secretly monitoring MPs and Senators.

He alleged that President Ruto has detailed files on each of them during an interview with Yvonne Okwara, adding that as a consumer of raw intelligence, the head of state has extensive surveillance over members of Parliament, tracking their every move.

Ruto’s Alleged Surveillance Operation

Gachagua, who once served as Ruto's deputy, revealed that the President had compiled dossiers on MPs and Senators, including recordings of alleged bribery and corruption.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during an interview with Yvonne Okwara

"He has a file on each one of them, including a senator who went to collect money from businessmen in Nakuru. He has all these recordings," Gachagua asserted.

The former Deputy President claimed that Ruto had anticipated such behaviour from his political allies, knowing that some MPs would eventually defect or betray him.

The Multi-Agency Team to Fight Corruption

Gachagua raised concerns over Ruto’s creation of a multi-agency team to address corruption, accusing the President of using it to build a political dossier on his political adversaries.

He suggested that the team, although formed under the Office of the President, was also designed to monitor and manipulate those within his own party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), who might seek to switch allegiances.

According to Gachagua, Ruto intends to use the gathered intelligence to coerce leaders into remaining loyal to him.

“This multi-agency team is not about fighting corruption,” Gachagua claimed.

“It’s about controlling the people around him. He has a file on every leader, from governors to MPs. The moment they try to abandon him, he will use their files to hold them accountable,” Gachagua continued, hinting at potential legal repercussions for any defectors.

Political Coercion and Alleged Bribery

Gachagua also alluded to several cases of bribery within Parliament, particularly during his own impeachment process and in relation to the Finance Bill 2024.

He claimed that Ruto’s administration had allegedly paid MPs and Senators for support on key legislative matters, including the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

According to Gachagua, these MPs and Senators, now allegedly compromised by Ruto’s financial influence, would have no choice but to remain loyal to him until the next elections.

He also pointed out how this form of control was not only aimed at his political rivals but was also an effective method of ensuring compliance from governors and others within Ruto’s inner circle.

“The minute you try to leave UDA, like it happened in 2002 with Moi, he will have a file on you, and you will be forced to stick with him,” Gachagua warned.

The Alleged Political Strategy

Gachagua emphasised the idea that Ruto's surveillance and manipulation tactics are a part of a broader political strategy to prevent mass defections as the 2027 general elections approach.

The former Deputy President speculated that those who attempted to abandon Ruto's camp would face severe consequences, potentially facing legal action or public embarrassment.

Ruto, according to Gachagua, has positioned himself as a formidable force with the power to make or break political careers.

The formation of a multi-agency team that Gachagua alleges is being used to monitor MPs and Senators suggests an ongoing battle for political control, not just within the UDA, but across the entire political spectrum in Kenya.

