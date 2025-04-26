Gachagua turns to 6 tactics used by Ruto in bid to deny him a 2nd term in 2027

Rigathi Gachagua is building his own political kingdom using tactics learnt from President William Ruto, employing the same in a lethal onslaught that is threatening to deny his former boss a second term in office.

The script mirrors what Ruto had against now retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and his preferred candidate Raila Odinga with Gachagua appearing to be a good student having learnt from the self-styled hustler who rose to the highest political seat in the land.

Alliances with those who fall out with Ruto

Gachagua’s opposition movement is largely founded on those who have a bone to pick with the president, similar to what made up the Ruto camp in the months preceding August 2022 elections.

They are former high-ranking government officials who were sent packing in the wake of scandals or after trailing their guns on the same government that they were serving in.

Notably, all were quiet when occupying plum government jobs but are since very vocal, claiming to expose the rot that they were once part of by virtue of being in government.

Mithika Linturi, and Irungu Nyakera are examples of politicians who once served in plum positions but have since aligned with Gachagaua after being kicked out.

Those facing arrest or summoned find comfort in Wamunyoro with their woes linked to politics in a script similar to when Gachagua was arrested on suspicion of corruption during Uhuru’s reign.

Ruto at the time rushed to his defense and claiming that state agencies were being used to settle political scores.

In February this year, Juja MP George Koimburi was arrested with the former Deputy President and his allies rushing to the defense of the lawmaker. Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji was arrested in Embu town during President William Ruto's visit to the county in April this year with a similar response.

Last year when Embakasi North MP James Mwangi Gakuya and his Embakasi Central counterpart Benjamin Gathiru were summoned over Gen-Z protests, the Gachagua camp alleged being victimised.

Early start & political mobilisation

With the ground getting slippery for incumbents in the region, Gachagua is capitalising on the discontent of voters and propping potential candidates who he claims are in sync with the political realities on the ground and the wishes of voters.

Hungry for victory and keen on capturing seats in 2027 elections, these personalities are the first line of attack, going after Ruto and his allies and mobilising voters against those perceived to be working with the president.

Those familiar with the history of 2022 elections recall that this is a tactic that was widely used to sweep those who had aligned with Uhuru and his preferred candidate out of elective seats.

Ngunjiri Wambugu, Kanini Kega, Ndiritu Mureithi and Lee Kinyanjui all fell by the wayside, giving room to leaders groomed by Ruto.

Being a good political student, Gachagua has embraced this political trick with his Wamunyoro home hosting personalities eyeing various elective slots in the national Assembly, senate, county assembly and county governments.

Whether it will deliver the same results remains to be seen.

Turning to the church

Ruto was a darling of the church while campaigning, with hefty donations to various churches that he toured across the country.

A born-again Christian, he rallied the church to support his bid.

His former deputy is also following in the same footsteps and has made the church his playing ground, using the pulpit to pass political messages and scathing criticism of his former boss.

A lifeline to politicians seeking comeback

Politics is a game of interests and those who find themselves out in the cold are soon forgotten unless they pull a career comeback and Gachagua is offering a number of them a lifeline to remain relevant, get a head-start and possibly stage a comeback in 2027.

A number of those who lost to incumbents have embarked on early campaigns, hoping to cover some ground and land nomination in a party that Gachagua has been promising to unveil for the longest time.

Onslaught against government

Kenyans treated to drama in which a sitting deputy president who refused to resign turned against the same administration in which he was the second in command, prosecuting his case before voters and eventually getting elected to lead the country.

Even before his impeachment, Gachagua turned into a fierce critic of the administration he was serving in.

The only difference is that he (Gachagua) was not accorded the benefit of serving a full term.

Once out of government, he trailed his guns on President Ruto, criticising him for failing to deliver on his pledges and the manifesto that propelled them to victory.

Collaboration with opposition leaders

Broad based alliances could influence the outcome of 2027 elections and Gachagua is alive to this fact having learnt from his former boss who reached out to the opposition, netting Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula Alfred Mutua among others.