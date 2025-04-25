After talks with Ruto, Vietnam energy tycoon has tough words for Kenya

Vietnam Gas President Doanh Chau has issued a candid critique of Kenya’s development model, warning that despite energetic leadership and grand plans, the country suffers from a fundamental lack of execution, system-building, and long-term vision.

In a hard-hitting statement titled “Why Africa Waits While Asia Builds: A Hard Look at Kenya,” Chau detailed his impressions following meetings with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and President William Ruto in Nairobi.

While he acknowledged the leaders’ passion for investment, infrastructure, and housing, he pointed to a troubling undercurrent: “Behind the polished language was a painful truth: there is no serious execution culture.”

“Kenya’s real problem is not a lack of money or talent. It’s the absence of long-term vision and the dominance of short-term gain. Leaders talk big, but systems don’t move,” Chau wrote.

Electricity Supply and Impact on Industrialisation

Chau used electricity as a central metaphor to highlight the disparity in developmental priorities between Africa and Asia .

He compared Kenya’s 4 GW power output for a population of 50 million to Vietnam’s 70+ GW serving 100 million people.

“No investor will build a factory where the lights flicker every day,” he stated, noting that Vietnam prioritised power generation before creating free trade zones, contributing to its rise as a global export hub.

In contrast, he said Kenya has “unstable” energy supply yet plans to build a modern expressway from Nairobi to Mombasa , without an export industry to support it.

Tourism and Housing Potential

Chau also pointed to tourism and public housing as missed opportunities.

Safari bookings require 90-minute check-ins at park gates—even with reservations. After 9:00 PM, everything closes. There’s nothing for visitors to experience or spend on beyond a Masai market that’s essentially a souvenir stand.

On President Ruto’s public housing agenda, Chau was blunt, “Investors are scared off by petty corruption, and legal instability. There are no credible incentives, no serious risk guarantees. In short, no real initiative to make it happen.”

Lessons from Asia

Chau drew a stark contrast between the leadership models in Africa and those in Asia, particularly singling out Vietnam and Singapore as examples of disciplined, results-driven governance.

In his view, leaders in these Asian nations prioritise execution over rhetoric, often beginning their days as early as 5:00 a.m. to focus on delivering tangible outcomes rather than crafting speeches.

He emphasised that their power supply is reliable and uninterrupted, a critical enabler of industrial growth.

Policies in these countries, he noted, are not only consistent but also rooted in data, providing a stable environment for investors and citizens alike.

Furthermore, incentives are structured to reward performance, ensuring that progress is both measurable and aligned with national goals.

In a postscript, Chau clarified that his reflections stem from admiration and a desire to see Kenya succeed.

“These reflections come from a place of respect and care for Africa—Kenya especially,” he wrote. “I hold deep respect for [Mudavadi’s] dedication and sincere efforts to serve Kenya and its people, a true leader with vision.”