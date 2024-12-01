Indian billionaire and founder of the Adani Group of Companies, Gautam Adani has spoken for the first time about the woes that have piled on his companies.

His remarks come days after his indictment by US authorities over a $265 million bribery scheme with Kenya cancelling two multibillion deals with his companies.

Adani maintained that his conglomerate was committed to world class regulatory compliance.

The controversial billionaire dismissed the indictment as "baseless" and vowed to seek "all possible legal recourse".

"Less than two weeks back, we faced a set of allegations from the U.S. about compliance practices at Adani Green Energy. This is not the first time we have faced such challenges,"

The businessman noted that every ubfounded and malicious attack only makes his empire stronger and denied the allegations.

"What I can tell you is that every attack makes us stronger and every obstacle becomes a stepping stone for a more resilient Adani Group. In today's world, negativity spreads faster than facts, and as we work through the legal process, I want to re-confirm our absolute commitment to world class regulatory compliance.

Gautam Adani, his nephew and executive director Sagar Adani and managing director of Adani Green (ADNA.NS), Vneet S. Jaain have been accused by U.S. authorities of an elaborate scheme to win business by paying hefty bribes.

They are also accused of have misleading U.S. investors during fundraisings in the country.

More woes pile on Adani Group after indictment in US

Adani lost a deal to take over Kenya’s main airport, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with President William Ruto slamming the brakes on the deal valued at nearly $2 billion.

The deal was to see the Adani Group take over the airport for 30 years with a clause barring Kenya from constructing or expanding any airport to rival JKIA, guaranteeing Adani Group that no competition would arise.

A separate 30-year, $736-million public-private partnership deal that an Adani Group firm signed with the energy ministry in Kenya was also cancelled after its founder was indicted in the United States.

In the wake of the indictment, France’s TotalEnergies halted all investments into Adani Group, serving yet another blow to the conglomerate.

TotalEnergies, noted that it had not been made aware of