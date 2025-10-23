Writers who have immortalised Raila's life & legacy

The late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has long been a subject of fascination for writers, scholars, and political observers even before his death. His career spans decades of Kenya’s political evolution, from the one-party state era to the multi-party democracy we know today.

Raila’s influence on Kenya’s political landscape is undeniable. His name is etched in history as one of the most consequential and controversial statesmen in Africa admired by some as a reformist, criticised by others as a shrewd political tactician. Several authors have attempted to capture his complex life by inking it in books.

Below are some of the most notable books that chronicle the long-time opposition leader’s life, struggles, and influence.

Raila Odinga: An Enigma in Kenyan Politics - Babafemi A. Badejo

This biography offers a broad overview of Kenya’s political history over the last six decades, with Raila at its centre. Political scientist Babafemi A. Badejo examines Raila’s rise and role in shaping the country’s political discourse.

Raila Odinga's book An Enigma in Kenyan Politics Photo/Nuria Bookstore

The book explores his Luo heritage, his life as the son of a prominent post-independence politician, and his involvement in key moments such as the 1982 coup attempt, his subsequent detention, political exile and return, the formation of the Rainbow Alliance, and his ministerial tenure under President Mwai Kibaki.

The Flame of Freedom: Raila Odinga’s Memoir of Pain and Sacrifice - Raila Odinga with Sarah Elderkin

The Flame of Freedom is perhaps the most personal account of Raila’s political journey. Co-authored with Sarah Elderkin, the memoir details his detentions, accusations of involvement in the 1982 coup attempt, and his sacrifices for Kenya’s struggle for democracy.

Raila recounts the events surrounding the 2007 General Election and the ensuing post-election violence that left more than 1,200 people dead.

The book paints a vivid picture of a man who bore the scars of Kenya’s turbulent political evolution while remaining steadfast in his pursuit of justice and reform.

Raila Odinga's book, The Flame of Freedom/Photo/ Nuria Bookstore

Peeling Back the Mask - Miguna Miguna

Few books sparked as much public debate as Miguna Miguna’s ‘Peeling Back the Mask’.



Written by one of Raila’s former advisors turned fiercest critics , the memoir provides an insider’s view of the power struggles, political intrigues, and moral dilemmas within Raila’s inner circle.

Miguna accuses Raila of hypocrisy, alleging that he publicly portrayed himself as a reformer while privately betraying those around him. In one striking passage, Miguna writes:

“I had been accused, disgraced, judged and hanged without due process. And by Odinga, a man who had served eight years of detention without trial under Moi’s repressive regime.”

The book delves into Miguna’s disillusionment with Odinga’s leadership and his decision to reject reinstatement after suspension, painting Raila as both a political genius and a flawed democrat.

Miguna Miguna's book Peeling Back the Mask

Referee of a Dirty Game - Ahmed Issack Hassan

In his memoir, former IEBC chair Ahmed Issack Hassan offers a unique perspective on Raila’s political might. In a mix of admiration and critique, he reflects on how even in defeat, Raila remained a force too powerful to ignore. Hassan adds that standing up to Raila was no easy task, even for an independent institution like the IEBC.

His book reveals the immense political pressure surrounding Kenya’s electoral processes, particularly during and after the 2013 General Election.

Referee of a Dirty Game - Ahmed Issack Hassan

The Politics of Transition - Edited by Walter Oyugi, Peter Wanyande, and Odhiambo Mbai

This scholarly collection of essays analyses the monumental 2002 General Election, which ended KANU’s four-decade dominance and ushered in the National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) under President Mwai Kibaki. Raila’s role is pivotal to the narrative. Initially, he merged his National Development Party (NDP) with KANU and became its Secretary-General, seemingly positioning himself as Daniel arap Moi’s heir apparent.

However, after Moi endorsed Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila orchestrated a mass defection forming the Rainbow Coalition that joined forces with Kibaki’s NAK to create NARC. The move decisively changed Kenya’s political trajectory.

In the Shadow of My Father - Dr Oburu Oginga

Written by Raila’s elder brother, Dr Oburu Oginga , this autobiography offers a personal view of the Oginga family’s political dynasty.



Released in 2021, the book draws striking parallels between the political experiences of Raila and their father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

It sheds light on the family’s sacrifices, political ideals, and generational battles for Kenya’s democracy highlighting the personal cost of leadership in a nation often defined by political betrayal and shifting alliances.

Oburu Odinga's Book, In the Shadow of My Father

Baba the 5th - Saitabao Ole Kanchory

Saitabao Ole Kanchory was the chief agent for Raila Odinga in the 2022 general elections which saw Raila lose the top seat for a fifth time.

What followed was a blame game of who caused the loss despite even having the support of the incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In his book, Ole Kanchory details behind the scenes dynamics that led to Raila Odinga's unexpected loss to William Ruto in the 2022 elections.

A copy of Saitabao Ole Kanchory's book

In his book Kanchory also delves into what the admnistration of President William Ruto saying that Ruto would do the opposite of what he says and vice versa.