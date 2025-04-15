How Gen Ogolla shared his Sh150M fortune & symbolic gifts he left his children

The will of the late General Francis Agolla, written in 2012, has come to light, shedding new insight into the values he held most dear.

During his funeral in 2024, Ogolla’s son Joel Rabuku revealed that the departed soldier had prepared his family for his passing a long time ago.

According to a report by KTN, the late General Ogolla allocated half of his state benefits and retirement earnings to his wife, Aileen Agolla.

The remaining portion was equally shared between his two children, Lorna Achieng and Joel Rabuku, whom he also appointed to oversee the administration of his estate.

His daughter received not only a share of assets and property but also a treasured family Bible passed down through generations, an heirloom that speaks to the family's deep spiritual lineage.

He was a dedicated member of the Anglican Church and was recognised as a man with a profound sense of spirituality who loved God.

His faith was an integral part of his life, and he actively supported church activities, including the construction of the ACK St. Thomas Church in Nduru, Siaya County, which was consecrated in his honor after his passing.

Ogolla served as chairman of the Military Christian Fellowship from 1994 to 2004.

His son was entrusted with a separate set of properties, one in Siaya and another in Nairobi as well as all of the General’s personal effects, including mementos and artifacts that likely held sentimental or historical significance.

In one of the most personal clauses, General Agolla requested that his clothing be destroyed after his passing.

At the time of his death, his estate was valued at roughly Sh150 million, including land, cooperative shares, and a diverse range of investments.

General Francis Ogolla's last flight

On April 18, 2024, a routine military inspection turned tragic when a Kenya Air Force Bell UH-1H-II (Huey) helicopter, tail number KAF 1501, crashed in Elgeyo Marakwet, claiming the lives of ten personnel, including General Ogolla.

The flight had begun earlier that day at Nairobi Wilson Airport, with a carefully charted itinerary covering various locations under Operation Maliza Uhalifu (OMU) in the North Rift.

The Huey, having already undergone multiple inspections and routine servicing between December 2023 and April 2024, had passed all checks with no significant technical concerns flagged.

The crew had logged sufficient flying hours and were deemed mission-ready. The weather conditions that day were also favorable, scattered clouds, mild temperatures, and manageable wind patterns.

After a fuel stop in Kainuk and an inspection visit to Cheptulel Boys High School in Chesogon, the aircraft departed for the Defence Forces Recruits Training School in Eldoret.

Just minutes after takeoff, the helicopter experienced a catastrophic engine failure, leading to complete power loss.

Witnesses reported a loud bang from the engine compartment, followed by a rapid loss of altitude, engine RPM, and a sharp left yaw, consistent with the symptoms of a compressor stall.

Despite the crew’s attempts to maneuver toward a safer landing zone, the aircraft crashed onto a community farm known as Shamba la Amani. The helicopter ignited on impact.

Emergency responders, including local residents and KDF personnel from the nearby Samu Forward Operating Base, rushed to the scene, rescuing four survivors, two of whom later succumbed to their injuries.

The remaining two were stabilsed and transferred to Eldoret Regional Hospital. The charred wreckage of KAF 1501 was later classified as Category Five damage, meaning it was beyond economic repair.

Following the tragedy, a Board of Inquiry (BOI) was convened in accordance with Defence Forces Standing Orders. The investigation ruled out factors such as pilot error, poor planning, adverse weather, or maintenance negligence.

The final determination pointed to a mechanical engine malfunction, a sudden and unforeseeable failure that overwhelmed the flight crew’s capacity to recover the aircraft.

In the aftermath, the Kenya Air Force revised its Standard Operating Procedures to reinforce aviation safety and prevent future occurrences.