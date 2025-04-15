Governor Kimani Wamatangi arrested

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) conducted simultaneous raids on the residences and offices of Kiambu County Governor Kimani Wamatangi and nine senior county officials on Tuesday morning.

The operation, which began at dawn, followed allegations of embezzlement of public funds and conflict of interest.

The governor has also been arrested.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, EACC officers were searching for documents which would be used to investigate financial mismanagement within the county government.

The raids focused on Wamatangi’s official residence, his governor’s office at Kiambu County headquarters, and the offices of key aides implicated in the probe.

The EACC has not yet released an official statement detailing the scope of the allegations, but posts circulating on X indicate that the investigation centers on the misappropriation of county funds and potential conflicts of interest in the awarding of contracts.

The anti-corruption agency is reportedly examining financial records dating back to Wamatangi’s election as Kiambu’s fourth governor in August 2022.

Governor Wamatangi is a former senator known for his philanthropy through the Wamatangi Foundation.

His administration has championed initiatives like the “Maji Nyumbani” water program and youth empowerment schemes, but critics have repeatedly raised concerns about transparency and accountability.

In 2023, tensions with county assembly members boiled over during debates on the Kiambu County Finance Bill, with some accusing Wamatangi of mismanaging public resources—a claim he has consistently denied.

The EACC is expected to provide further updates as the investigation progresses. For now, the raids have cast a shadow over Wamatangi’s tenure, raising questions about the future of governance in Kiambu County.