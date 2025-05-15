Gunfire erupts as Gachagua launches new party to challenge Ruto

The highly anticipated unveiling of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s new political outfit, the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), descended into chaos on Thursday morning as suspected goons stormed the event, prompting gunfire and panic at the party’s headquarters in Lavington.

The incident occurred shortly after Gachagua concluded his speech, in which he officially launched the DCP, touting it as a “people-first” platform to challenge President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The party, registered on February 3, 2025, with the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, boasts neon green, rufous red, and white as its colours, a listening ear as its symbol, and the slogan Skiza Wakenya (Listen to Kenyans).

Eyewitnesses reported that a group of rowdy individuals attempted to force their way into the tightly secured venue, sparking a confrontation with Gachagua’s security team.

In response, a man dressed in a black suit, believed to be part of the security detail, fired several shots into the air to disperse the crowd.

Videos circulating on social media captured the tense moment, showing a gunman discharging his weapon as attendees scrambled for safety.

Police officers on site quickly intervened, restoring calm within minutes, but the incident has raised questions about the motives behind the disruption.

The launch, attended by notable opposition figures including Cleophas Malala, Martha Karua, and former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, was meant to mark a pivotal moment in Gachagua’s bid to consolidate support, particularly in the Mount Kenya region.

Gachagua appointed himself party leader and named interim officials, including Malala as deputy leader, Linturi as national organising secretary, and Peter Mwathi, former Limuru MP, as deputy national chairperson for strategy.

In his address, Gachagua emphasised the DCP’s commitment to inclusive leadership and public engagement.

President Ruto’s senior economic adviser, Moses Kuria, has welcomed the DCP’s formation as a sign of vibrant multi-party democracy.

However, he sarcastically downplayed the impact the party will have in national politics.

“I actively participated in the fight for multi-partyism and scrapping of Section 2A. I believe in plurality in politics. As such, I fully welcome the launch of the District Commissioners Party,” he said.

Past incidents

Gachagua has faced a series of incidents since his impeachment in October 2024, which he claims are part of a coordinated effort to undermine him.

In a letter to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja in April, Gachagua detailed several alleged assassination attempts and incidents of violence against him and his supporters.

One such incident occurred on November 28, 2024, during a funeral service in Limuru, where Gachagua was reportedly attacked by organised criminal gangs.

His vehicles were damaged, mourners were beaten, and property was destroyed, all while police allegedly stood by without intervening.

In another instance on December 28, 2024, in Shamata, Nyandarua County, a police inspector, accompanied by gangs, allegedly threw tear gas canisters at Gachagua's supporters, creating an opportunity for an attack.

On January 18, 2025, at Kamukunji grounds in Nyeri, during a prayer rally, an attack disrupted the congregation, forcing Gachagua's wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, to be whisked away by her private security.