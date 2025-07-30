Eldoret High Court on July 29, 2025, sentenced two former police officers to 35 years’ imprisonment each for the torture and murder of 31‑year‑old Dennis Lusava while in custody.

Presiding Judge Reuben Nyakundi handed down the sentences to Emmanuel Wafula, 38, and Godfrey Sirengo, 35, following their conviction on charges of torture and murder .

Both officers were found to have grossly abused their power, acting in direct contravention of their duty to protect life.

2020 incident

The court heard that on October 7, 2020, the duo apprehended Lusava at Mbururu Police Post in Likuyani Sub‑County, Kakamega County, accusing him of failing to wear a face mask amid COVID‑19 regulations.

Dennis Lusava, tortured to death in a police cell

Instead of processing the alleged offence through due procedure, the officers handcuffed Lusava to a cell window and subjected him to prolonged torture, resulting in his death while still in custody.

After Lusava succumbed to his injuries, the convicted officers placed his body in a gunny bag and dumped it in the River Nzoia along the Bungoma‑Kakamega border, attempting to conceal their crime.

His disappearance prompted community uproar and an investigation that ultimately led to the arrest and prosecution of Wafula and Sirengo.

During the lengthy trial, the prosecution, led by Senior Counsel Sidi Kirengo, presented testimony from 21 key witnesses, including the victim’s parents, Safani Malongo and Agnes Ambale, who identified the circumstances of their son’s arrest and death.

In addition, 27 exhibits, ranging from cell records and medical reports to forensic evidence, were admitted to substantiate the charge of murder.

Justice Nyakundi rejected the officers’ bid for a non‑custodial sentence, observing that law enforcement officials cannot justify such extreme violence against a civilian.

The officers who were tasked with protecting civilians’ lives and property had absolutely no reason to torture the suspect and end his life.

The judge emphasized that the sentence reflects both the gravity of the offence and the need to deter similar abuses of authority by law enforcement personnel.

35-year term

Former police officers Godfrey Sirengo and Emmanuel Wafula in a past court appearance

The Eldoret High Court sentenced each officer to 35 years in prison, using its discretion under current law, which allows judges to set jail terms for murder based on the facts of the case.

Lusava’s family expressed relief at the verdict, while human rights organisations hailed the ruling as a landmark in holding state agents accountable for rights violations .

