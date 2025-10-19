Live Blog: Raila laid to rest in emotional send off in Bondo

Thousands of mourners have gathered at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) for the funeral service of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The service will conducted by the Anglican Church of Kenya which will also conduct the final prayer as Odinga is laid in his final resting place.

Raila's remains will be interred at a private event in his Opoda farm after a state funeral service.

Family, friends and dignitaries attending the funeral will get a chance to eulogise the departed leaders.

Keep refreshing the link for timely updates on Raila Odinga’s final journey as the nation bids farewell to an enigma who has been at the centre of Kenya’s progress for decades, leaving behind a global legacy as a defender of human rights, good governance, democracy and the rule of law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raila Odinga was laid to rest shortly after 5pm with prayers at the graveside led by clergy from the Anglican Church of Kenya.

The body went into the grave at around 4:56 along with the hat that rested on the coffin bearing his remains throughout the mourning period and his flywhisk.

Dignitaries including retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka eulogised Raila.

President William Ruto wrapped up the session with a glowing tribute after which the body being ferried to Kang’o Ka Jaramogi.

Raila's experts: CSs in broad-based govt on the future

ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet Secretaries who found their way into the government through the broad-based government paid their tributes.

Hassan Joho (Mining) John Mbadi ( Treasury) delved into the future of broad-based government, stating that the party will remain grounded.

On party unity, they stated anyone keen on destroying the party will be kicked out instead.

ODM leadership on unity & the future of the party

ODM party leadership paid their last respects vowing to keep Raila’s legacy alive and work for the unity of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Geoffrey Osotsi, Simba Arati, Abdulswamad Nassir are among those who addressed mourners and reiterated their commitment to growing the party.

Some also affirmed that the party will continue supporting the broad-based government where they were at the time of Raila’s death.

Host governor, James Orengo thanked President Ruto for honouring Raila with a state funeral, recounting how the regime of former President Moi declined to honour Jaramogi Oginga Odinga with the same.

Tributes: Ruth Odinga on party unity

Ruth Odinga paid her last respects to Raila while also expressing his wishes for the ODM to remain united and cautioning elements jostling for the control of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

What you said about our party must remain. You told me the day before you passed away that we must be united. ODM must be united, and if it is not strong, we will not achieve what we stand for.

ODM must unite. We cannot have one ODM here and another one led by someone who thinks they own the party. ODM belongs to all of us. Some of those who want to take over the party don't know how we started the party.

Winnie Odinga: Ready to return home

Winnie Odinga celebrated Raila’s life while also expressing willingness to step up in the political scene, thanking the President for honouring his late father.

Your Excellency, our people appreciate your honouring my father. Thank you for standing with us...You should also know, in case you are wondering, I am ready to return home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oburu Odinga: Ruto's immense support

Raila Odinga’s elder brother, Oburu Odinga acknowledged the support of President William Ruto, noting that he was in touch with the deceased and organised for his travel to India.

I want to thank His Excellency the President, who has stood with us right from the moment Raila got unwell. When Raila was sick, we sat down, all three of us, and agreed that Raila would seek treatment. He is the one who paid for the ticket to see off Raila to India.

I want to tell you that the President kept a vigil and kept asking how Raila was doing during his treatment. The day Raila died, I called him first and informed him of what had happened.

11:48 am: Raila’s children eulogise their father in glowing tributes while also appreciating his dedicated staff who remained loyal in their service to the fallen leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

9:37: President William Ruto makes his way to JOOUST, joined by retired Head of State Uhuru Kenyatta and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo. Cabinet Secretaries, Senators, governors and Members of Parliament arrived earlier on.

9:17 am: The body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga arrives at JOOUST, guarded by the military and the police.

The body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga arrives at JOOUST

9:10am: Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen eulogises former Raila, adding that only 500 people will be allowed into Kang’o Ka Jaramogi for Raila’s private burial.

8:37 am: Procession leaves Raila’s Opoda home with the body heading for Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

7:40 am: Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris and Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro are among those already at the venue, with President Ruto expected to make his way later on.