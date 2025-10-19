2 items that accompanied Raila to his grave & what was handed over to his family

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was laid to rest in an emotional send off in Bondo on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

Odinga’s body was lowered into the grave at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi shortly after 5pm with the military honouring him with a 17-gun salute.

A few signature items that were familiar during Raila’s lifetime accompanied him to his grave, with the family getting a chance to soil into the grave after a short prayer by the graveside by the Anglican Church.

Whisk that graced Raila’s hand during his lifetime

The whisk that graced Raila’s hand during his lifetime was placed on top of the coffin bearing his remains inside the grave.

It was seen on special political occasions when the ODM leader made significant political pronouncements or when he addressed huge political gatherings.

It also formed part of his accessories during periods f grief as he turned up to mourn or for any burial.

Wielding the whisk, Odinga chanted dirges with “jowi” being a common chant whenever he turned up to mourn notable personalities.

The hat that rested on Raila's coffin

One of the hallmarks of Raila's style was the signature fedora hat which had a symbolic significance- representing reliability, dignity, calm and composure even in the face of pressure, uncertainty or crisis.

Winnie who was with the Odinga when he breathed his last in India retrieved the hat and brought it home safely.

The flywhisk and the hat resting on Raila's coffin in his grave

Upon her arrival with the body, the EALA lawmaker made her way to where her mother sat in grief and kneeled down as she handed her the hat.

It was placed on top of the coffin bearing the remains of the former Prime Minister throughout the grieving period, including during the funeral service both in Bondo and at Nyayo national stadium.

What Mama Ida received

In line with tradition for state funerals, the flag that covered the coffin during the service and to Raila’s final resting place was also handed over to Mama Ida Odinga.

The flag carries not only cherished memories of Odinga’s selfless service to the country but is also a mark of honour that only a few get to receive.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula presented extracts from the Hansard documenting Raila’s contributions over the years and presented them to the family.

Tributes made in parliament following his demise were also handed over to the family for safe custody and will in the future grace museum and library to be erected in his honour.

I have extracted from the Hansard honourable Raila’s contributions in parliament to this country. I have put them together with what Members of Parliament said in their tributes to Raila and have brought them to Mama Ida and the family so that they may appreciate that the hero they gave our country made contributions that advanced the nation.