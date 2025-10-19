The sermon that pricked the moral conscience of a nation at Raila’s state funeral

The last one week has been a period of immense national grief and reflection with Kenyans coming to terms with the demise of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the legacy he leaves behind.

The glowing tributes leave no doubt that the fallen her gave his all for a nation he so dearly loved, with thousands turning up to honour is legacy.

As Kenyans gathered at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday for the state funeral service, Reverend David Kodia came armed with a message that he delivered perfectly to the target audience with Kenyans cheering as the political elite listened.

He made it known from the outset that the message was divine, invoking the Biblical scriptures that empower the clergy to correct, rebuke and encourage.

Kisumu governor Prof Anyang' Nyong'o paying his last respects to former Prime Minister, the late Raila Odinga

This is the time that God wants to talk to us as we give our last respects to Baba…I want us to pay attention to what God is telling us for that is the purpose for which we came here for this state service

Calling out the clergy

Kodia also had a message for a section of the clergy that has been on the spot for aligning with the powers that be for various reasons.

We as preachers sometimes we are also tempted to fall into temptation to compromise the word that God has given us because sometimes we feel we must make some people happy.

God has called us to proclaim his will and once we proclaim that we become stronger and charged than ever before.

National unity

He called for national unity as a befitting honour to the former Prime Minister and his legacy, calling out those working against national unity for their selfish interests.

I want to charge you in the name of God that from today as we honour Raila Odinga let us see ourselves as Kenya first, not from the point of view of our tribes, classes and regions that we come from. Kenya is too small to be subdivided into regions.

He not only touched on the values that Raila cherished, but also called out a growing trend that politicians are increasingly embracing in their quest to win public support: handouts and corruption.

Baba is one such politician who never used the power of money to intimidate people or to lure followers.

Today we have very bad manners among our politicians. They have taught people the culture of handouts …Baba Raila Amolo Odinga never used the power of his wallet as a convincing tool to others. He used the power of persuasion, the power of the word.

The evolution of handouts & politics of empowerment

It has mutated into various forms and shapes, with some noting that the empowerment programmes by President Ruto, Governors and Members of Parliament are simply the latest form of the

Armed with millions and carrying donations, politicians have been trooping to different parts of the country for empowerment initiatives.

The opposition has in the past claimed that the funds used in these initiatives are all looted from public coffers as none of the politicians behind them has known and legitimate sources of income to support their hefty donations.

Nonetheless, those behind the initiatives have been quick to assert that they are simply sharing what they have and anyone opposed to the activities are simply anti-development.

Corruption

Kodia confronted the dragon of corruption, bravely calling out those behind it at various levels of government and calling for an end to the vice.

President William Ruto paying his last respect to former Prime Minister the late Raila Odinga

When we are proclaiming the word we should not be fearful. Word proclaimed must have the power to transform, must have the power to make us renewed in our strength for the liberation of our country from those who are looting everything from us from the county level to everywhere .

