Across Kenya, young people are at the forefront of peace-building and conflict resolution, utilising various innovative approaches to promote stability in their communities.

Their vital role is being increasingly recognised, with a focus on integrating them into decision-making processes to address issues like radicalisation and unlawful acts.

One example of youth-led initiatives comes from a youth peace squad in Mathare.

How Kenya's peace squads are taking the lead in peace and security efforts

As highlighted in a video interview by UN-Habitat Youth, this initiative underscores the importance of engaging young people in constructive processes to reduce their susceptibility to illegal activities.

The report advocates for working with multi-agency groups and communities to empower youth and mentions the necessity of collaboration between youth, their communities, and government bodies to address issues such as radicalisation.

In the North Rift region, the Pokot Youth Bunge County Forum (PYBCF) is actively engaged in conflict prevention.

A report from Saferworld details how the group employs a range of methods, including sports, cross-border dialogue, and mobile phone technology, to lead these efforts.

Academic studies also shed light on the impact of youth-led groups.

A study from ResearchGate examined youth groups in Kibra's informal settlements, specifically Amani Kibra and Kibera Hamlets.

The research shows these groups are using creative methods and mentorship to promote peace and tackle community challenges.

Despite these successes, youth participation in peace-building is not without its hurdles.

A thesis from Strathmore University, which analysed the role of youth in conflict resolution in the Muhoroni and Tinderet sub-counties, found that their participation is often low.

This is attributed to negative perceptions and attitudes toward young people, as well as the economic difficulties they face.

To overcome these challenges, the paper recommends strategies such as youth empowerment, civic education, and the creation of effective networks to foster greater youth involvement.

These findings suggest that while youth are willing and able to contribute to peace, systemic and societal barriers must be addressed to fully harness their potential.

This highlights a growing recognition of the essential role of Kenyan youth in peace-building and the importance of their inclusion in decision-making.