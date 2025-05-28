Pulse logo
How Ruto will spend his 4 days in Nyanza before Madaraka Day celebrations

28 May 2025 at 16:52
President William Ruto will tour Migori and Homa Bay counties ahead of the Madaraka Day celebrations set for Sunday at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.
President William Ruto at State House
    President William Ruto is scheduled to embark on a multi-day working tour across parts of the Nyanza region ahead of the Madaraka Day celebrations, which will be held this year at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County.

    According to the official itinerary, President Ruto’s engagements begin on Thursday, May 29, and will culminate in the national celebrations on Sunday, June 1.

    Thursday: Development Focus in Migori and Homa Bay

    The tour kicks off in Migori County, where the president will hold a morning meeting with local leaders at Sony Sugar Grounds. 

    The forum is expected to focus on development priorities and fostering collaboration between national and county governments.

    Later in the afternoon, President Ruto will head to Ndhiwa Constituency in Homa Bay.

    President William Ruto during his tour of Mt Kenya region

    His stops will include the Gor Mahia Ring Road, the launch of a Last Mile Electricity project valued at Sh2 billion, and the laying of a foundation stone for a new Technical Training Institute (TTI).

    The TTI project is seen as a strategic investment to increase access to higher education in remote areas of Homa Bay and create new opportunities for the local youth.

    The President will spend Thursday night at the Homa Bay State Lodge.

    Friday: Blue Economy and Infrastructure Projects

    On Friday, May 30, President Ruto will preside over the closing of the Blue Economy Conference at Tom Mboya University (TMU) and commission a new university building.

    He will also officially launch the Kenya School of Law (KSL) and TMU Maritime Centre of Excellence, a joint initiative aimed at training professionals to support the Blue Economy, which is increasingly being positioned as a key economic frontier for the country.

    The Head of State will later tour the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) pier and fish market, before visiting the new Rangwe Sub-County headquarters and inspecting ongoing road infrastructure projects in the region.

    Saturday and Madaraka Day

    On Saturday, May 31, President Ruto will host a meeting with Homa Bay leaders at the State Lodge from 4:00 p.m.

    The national spotlight will be on Homa Bay on Sunday, June 1, when the President leads Kenyans in marking Madaraka Day at the Raila Odinga Stadium.

    Following the official ceremony, the President will attend a state luncheon and later spend the afternoon at the MFA Wire Forest in Kasipul.

    This marks the first time the Madaraka Day celebrations are being held at the newly renamed Raila Odinga Stadium. 

