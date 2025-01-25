How to retrieve KPLC tokens during system delays

Prepaid customers in Kenya now enjoy greater control over their electricity consumption thanks to the ability to purchase Kenya Power (KPLC) tokens at any time.

Delayed delivery of tokens remains a persistent challenge for many users. This issue came to a head on Saturday evening, January 25, when a technical glitch left customers unable to buy electricity tokens for hours.

System Glitch Halts Token Purchases

The problem started around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, as numerous customers reported failed transactions when trying to purchase KPLC tokens via MPESA.

Users received error messages stating, “Transaction failed. MPESA cannot complete payment of (amount) to KPLC prepaid. Please try again shortly.”

Frustrated customers took to social media platforms, including X to share their grievances and demand an explanation from KPLC.

In addition to the token purchase issue, some users reported power instability throughout the day, with lights blinking and frequent interruptions.

Recurring Problem Raises Concerns

This is not the first time KPLC customers have faced such challenges. Despite improvements in the prepaid meter system over the years, it is still not entirely hundred percent perfect.

Typically, when the system is functioning well, prepaid customers receive their token codes almost immediately after payment. However, during technical hitches, users are left frustrated, unable to access their purchased tokens and power.

How to Solve KPLC Token Delays

On days when the system experiences minor delays, customers can use specific steps to retrieve their token. Below are the solutions for resolving KPLC token delays online and offline:

Using the KPLC Token Delay USSD Code

For customers using a Safaricom line, the USSD code *977# provides an effective way to retrieve token details. Follow these steps:

Dial *977# from your Safaricom line.

Select option 1 - Prepaid Services (Token).

Choose option 2 - Latest Token.

Enter your prepaid meter number or select it from a saved list.

You will receive the last three tokens purchased under that meter number.

This method is especially useful when customers fail to receive token SMS messages immediately after payment.

Additional Services via the KPLC USSD Code

The *977# USSD menu offers a range of services to help customers manage their accounts effectively. These include:

Prepaid token purchases.

Postpaid bill enquiries and payments.

Requesting new connections.

Reporting power outages or other incidents.

Managing account information.

This user-friendly menu ensures customers can access essential KPLC services conveniently, even during minor system hitches.

Pressure Mounts on KPLC

As of the time of publication, KPLC has not released an official statement regarding the technical glitch that disrupted services on Saturday evening.